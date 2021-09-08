ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (NPTC National Safety Conference) — Pedigree Technologies announced it has completed its third-party certification for compliant operation against the newly imposed Canadian Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate that went into effect on June 12, 2021.
Unlike the self-certification process in place in the USA, the Canadian Ministry of Transportation imposed a third-party certification program whereby solution providers would need to submit their solutions for a detailed review against the regulations. Pedigree is among the first to achieve the certification. "The recent certification is another example of our focus on getting every detail right for customers," said Wade Wilson, CEO, Pedigree Technologies, "Our clients rely on us to help them through challenging times like government-imposed mandates," he added.
The solution was submitted ahead of schedule and, after a rigorous review against the regulations, was approved by the Ministry on August 30, 2021. Cab-Mate One offers a plug-n-play, wired, 10-minute install that avoids Bluetooth inconsistencies inherent to "Bring Your Own Device" offerings.
Cab-Mate's all-in-one design includes a ruggedized tablet that removes easily for out-of-cab use with features that strictly adhere to both U.S. and Canadian regulations. Cab-Mate One comes standard with DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Record), Fleet Management, Vehicle Diagnostics & Maintenance, IFTA for fuel tax reporting, and Two-Way Messaging. The monthly service includes connectivity to both Canadian and U.S. wireless networks, eliminating both roaming fees and the need to manage two wireless services.
"We have taken a holistic approach to fleet compliance and management," said Joshua DeCock, Vice President of Product Management, Pedigree Technologies. "Since all of our solutions share a single reporting architecture and interface on the OneView platform, clients can manage their entire fleet of vehicles, driver performance & compliance along with an extended equipment portfolio (such as trailers, reefers, and more) within a single login, eliminating the need to have multiple solutions."
"The Pedigree system is much more than just an ELD device; it is truly a business solution. Features such as inspections, custom forms, reporting, messages, dispatch, alarms, etc., create a system which improves driving performance and behaviors, road safety, and overall business efficiencies," said Eric Plante, Manager, Health, Safety & Environment for Calfrac Well Services.
The Cab-Mate One solution is one of several devices the company will be submitting for certification. The company is also planning on combining its HOS data with artificial intelligence (A.I.) to offer a real-time, fit-to-work test that identifies impairment and fatigue before the driver starts his or her day. "We are committed to innovation and will be working hard to help make North American highways a safer place," noted Wilson. The new technology will be released by the end of the year in some isolated trials.
ABOUT PEDIGREE TECHNOLOGIES
Pedigree Technologies is an award-winning provider of transportation solutions allowing customers to manage vehicles, equipment, and workers from anywhere, on any device. The OneView platform is highly customizable and flexible, spawning an extraordinary range of solutions for People (enterprise), Safety (compliance), and Performance (service/supply chain). Pedigree provides 24x7x365 domestic customer service and employs more than 90 professionals across the country. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota. For more information, visit PedigreeTechnologies.com. For media inquiries; please contact April Dennis at april.dennis@pedigreetechnologies.com
