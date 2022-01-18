LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, today announces that leading broker and market maker Peel Hunt has selected ION as a long-term partner to grow its equity market making business further in European markets, using ION's Fidessa Trading Platform.
As a provider of execution services across global markets Peel Hunt began using the Fidessa Trading Platform nearly 20 years ago to access European markets and RSP market making networks. Since then, equities trading has become more complex. The Fidessa Trading Platform offers market makers an option to build customized workflows quickly and safely, and integrate their own business intelligence using ION's real-time APIs.
Iain Morgan, Head of Execution and Trading at Peel Hunt commented: "Effective business growth requires technology that can simplify workflows, and boost efficiency. For Peel Hunt, ION has been a trusted partner in this area for nearly two decades. The Fidessa Trading Platform is the benchmark in the equities space and the top choice for sell-side institutions. As we enter our next phase of growth, ION remains our preferred partner."
Michael Cashel, Equities, ION Markets, added: "Peel Hunt is an increasingly important provider of trade execution services to UK retail platforms and brokers. We are delighted that Peel Hunt has chosen the Fidessa Trading Platform to grow its business further."
ION's award-winning Fidessa Trading Platform offers comprehensive market making tools, access to the RSP network, trading, and risk tools in one solution. Automation, simplicity, and reliability are fundamental features.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt is a leading specialist in UK Investment Banking, ranked number one broker for UK mid and smallcap companies in Institutional Investor's latest Europe Survey. Our purpose is to nurture and guide people through the evolution of business. We achieve this through a proven, joined-up approach that consistently delivers value to UK corporates, global institutions and trading counterparties alike.
We have 162 corporate clients (including 32 in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250), with an average market capitalisation of approximately £775m. Our award-winning research is distributed to over 1,200 institutions across the UK, Europe and the US and has ranked No. 1 for UK Small & Mid-cap Research for the last five years in Institutional Investor's Europe Survey. Our trading platform makes markets in over 10,000 instruments in 38 markets and is an increasingly important provider of trade execution services to the UK retail platforms and brokers.
