Exclusive interview unpacks the metaverse and how it will change the world
SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tony K. Tran, Founder and CEO of Peer Inc., recently appeared on one of the world's most popular sponsored TV shows, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®. In a seven-minute interview, Tran shared his unique vision for enabling mass adoption of the metaverse by building the foundation for web3 on top of the Peer blockchain. The weekly show is hosted by business mogul and former supermodel Kathy Ireland. Tran's interview included an overview of Peer's software, hardware and blockchain services.
"Market analysts predict that the metaverse market opportunity could reach a staggering $800 billion by 2024," said Ireland in her remarks introducing the topic: Blockchain Technologies – Gateway to the Metaverse. "But what exactly is the metaverse and which companies are in the best position to make it a reality?"
Tran, who launched Peer out of stealth this past February with $12M in pre-seed funding, is a serial entrepreneur, inventor and futurist. He agreed to appear on the show to answer these questions and more – particularly, why he believes Peer's blockchain technology is the key to unlocking the metaverse.
"We are at the precipice of an incredible paradigm shift," said Tran. "Where computing was once siloed across [many] different servers, it is now in the process of actually moving from the digital space into the physical space. The metaverse is essentially a fabric that binds the physical and digital world such that we can create new and improved technology on top of it. Peer's mission is to advance humankind by creating more innovative software, hardware and blockchain services for a decentralized world."
Last month, Peer announced the main network launch of the world's first blockchain dedicated to building the metaverse. Designed to meet the demands of the next digital economy, Peer is positioning its mainnet as a key enabler for the metaverse's emergence.
Peer made its international television debut on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Saturday, March 26 in broadcast markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), followed by the Latin America and Asia Pacific markets Sunday, March 27.
The show has been enthusiastically received by international investors and technology enthusiasts. "2022 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Peer," said Board member Paul Duong. "We're excited to share Peer's story on the world stage."
Peer's interview airs in the U.S. on Bloomberg Television in April. Detailed broadcast information can be found using the channel finder. It can also be viewed on the Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® YouTube channel.
Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.
About Peer Inc.
Peer is a metaverse technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, software and blockchain services. Peer's mission is to enable mass adoption of the metaverse and to advance humankind by developing innovative hardware, software, and services for a decentralized world.
To learn more, please watch Metaverse Rising with Tony Tran and follow Peer on Twitter @peerniverse.
