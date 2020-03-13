CHICAGO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless Network, a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services delivering the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide, announced today it is helping businesses easily transition employees to work from home with simple, flexible and scalable high-quality voice solutions via its Cloud PBX, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering. With Cloud PBX, enterprises of all sizes can manage telephone extensions, Direct Inward Dialing (DIDs), services, routing, configuration and inventory over a cloud-based IP network via one system with zero-touch provisioning and easy customization.
The Peerless cloud-based platform provides enterprises around the world with cost-effective, carrier-grade QoS management, enhanced security and high-quality business communications solutions with no complicated equipment installation and no installation fees. In fact, employees can be sent pre-provisioned phones and begin working from home in less than 48 hours.
Simply access Cloud PBX via the Cloud Dial Mobile App or the Cloud Dial Desktop App. The apps enable employees to make and receive calls and texts with an extension phone number from anywhere in the world from their smartphone or computer. The offering also provides voicemail retrieval and corporate directory listings.
"Our Cloud PBX offering allows remote employees to have seamless and instant collaboration with their teams and customers through a cost-effective and simple-to-deploy UCaaS model," said Rick Knight, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Peerless Network. "Peerless Network's market-disrupting technology is designed to enhance and maintain safe, secure and uninterrupted business operations and is critical when mobilizing remote work environments."
To learn more about Peerless Network's Cloud PBX and other high-quality business voice solutions, please contact the Peerless Network sales team at sales@peerlessnetwork.com.
About Peerless Network
Peerless Network is a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services that delivers the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide. As a disruptor in the telecom industry, Peerless Network is a reliable network that scales efficiencies, lowers customer costs, increases quality and automates telecom workflows with ease of implementation via our portfolio of cutting-edge products and services. Our automated platforms, the Cloud PBX, the Peerless Portal and ANImate, allow customers to easily provision SIP trunking channels, telephone numbers, local and domestic/international long-distance and toll-free services from one advanced system. Peerless is dedicated to driving innovation and bringing value to customers by expanding our suite of products, services and markets we serve. Peerless Network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.peerlessnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Peerless Network Media Contact:
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 866.695.3629 ext. 11
pr@jsa.net