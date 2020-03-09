CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its flagship event – PegaWorld iNspire – will be converted from a multi-day live event in Boston to a free virtual event on June 2, 2020 streamed on www.pegaworld.com. Given the fluid nature of the global COVID-19 virus situation, Pega has made this decision out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the health and safety of attendees and employees.
Growing consistently year after year, PegaWorld iNspire represents an important opportunity to deeply connect our clients, prospects, and partners around the world. This format shift will allow Pega to help protect the Pega community's wellbeing while at the same time give even more people the chance to experience PegaWorld iNspire in an immersive virtual setting. The event will feature compelling insights, interactive discussions with industry thought leaders, and powerful speakers in an easy-to-access online format. For more details and the latest updates, please visit www.pegaworld.com.
For attendees who previously registered for the in-person event, Pega will refund the registration fees in full. In addition, all previously registered attendees will be automatically registered for the new virtual event.
In addition, some of our regional in-person events, known as Customer Engagement Summits (CES), will also change. CES London will now be a free virtual event, still to be held on March 24, 2020. CES Amsterdam, originally scheduled for April 2, 2020, will be rescheduled to later in the year. CES Stockholm, originally scheduled for April 21, 2020, will be cancelled for 2020, and we plan for it to return in 2021.
