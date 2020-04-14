CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, has announced the development of a new application and process system for the Bavarian government to provide emergency COVID-19 financial aid to self-employed workers, farmers, and small to medium-sized companies. Hosted in secure, scalable data centers by T-Systems, the solution will allow those eligible for assistance to apply through an entirely digital process, which will accelerate the distribution of funds where they are most needed.
Pega worked alongside the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and T-Systems to develop the system in just five days. As of April 7, more than 108,500 Bavarian companies had already used the application to apply for assistance.
The solution, developed with the highly configurable low-code capabilities of the Pega Platform™, replaces the existing process, which required applicants to manually complete, scan, and email documents to the application centers. The new process lets applicants enter their data online, which allows administrators to review and approve claims far more quickly. Payment orders for successful applicants are then automatically forwarded to the relevant administrative staff of the Free State of Bavaria and the City of Munich, before a payment notification is generated and received by the approved self-employed workers, farmers, and businesses via email.
The system also allows government staff to access the application from their workstation at home – which would be problematic in the old manual system. In addition, it offers a statistical evaluation of the speed and efficiency of the application process, which will allow the ministry to refine and improve it further in the weeks ahead.
Applicants can access the solution here: https://www.stmwi.bayern.de/soforthilfe-corona/
Quotes & Commentary:
"With this new online procedure, we will be able to speed up the processing of applications to the district governments and the state capital of Munich," said Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs. "I would like to thank Pegasystems and T-Systems for their extremely high level of commitment to helping self-employed workers, farmers, and businesses in need get the relief they need more quickly."
"The new system will save a lot of time," said Harald Esch, vice president and managing director, DACH, Pegasystems. "There are approximately 500 clerks within the ministry who were previously buried under a pile of time-consuming documents. Now, they can process applications much faster, providing applicants with the liquidity aid they need much more quickly."
"I'm proud of how quickly we were able to build this system," said Jörg Scholz, vice president public sales and head of IT business, T-Systems. "In just five days, including a weekend, to give self-employed workers, farmers, and small and medium-sized companies the financial support they need so urgently."
About Pega
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Jon Brigden
Pegasystems
jon.brigden@pega.com
Twitter: @pega
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.