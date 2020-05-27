CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the winners of the 2020 Pega Partner Awards. The awards recognize Pega partners that demonstrate an extraordinary ability to accelerate business growth and drive client success through digital transformation leveraging Pega's industry-leading intelligent automation and customer engagement solutions.
Pega's global partner ecosystem of approximately 250 organizations includes some of the world's leading consultancy, advisory, and technology firms. The combination of Pega's world-class software with partners' deep experience and best practices help organizations rapidly achieve industry-leading business outcomes. This year's awards are presented in four categories: Partner of the Year, Rising Star, Excellence in Growth and Delivery, and Excellence in Digital Transformation. This year's recipients are:
Partner of the Year
- Accenture for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation and innovation across enterprises worldwide.
Rising Star
- Digital FastForward for teaching organizations to use design-thinking methods to drive innovation with new and disruptive technologies.
- HCL for its thought leadership and trusted advisor role in driving large scale digital transformation and implementation services.
- srcLogic for its thought leadership and expertise within the government sector, delivering impactful solutions and outcomes.
Excellence in Growth and Delivery
- Accenture for driving significant business impact and successful outcomes across global markets.
- Capgemini for its commitment to driving growth and developing differentiated go-to-market solutions in key vertical markets.
- Incessant & RuleTek (NIIT) for its commitment to sustained growth of senior technical resources and delivery excellence.
- Infosys for practice growth acceleration and overall impact on Pega's global business.
- TCS for customer satisfaction and successful implementation of major digital transformation initiatives.
Excellence in Digital Transformation
- Accenture for 1:1 customer engagement transformation for a leading financial services client.
- Capgemini for 1:1 customer engagement transformation in sales and marketing for a global communications provider.
- Cognizant for customer service transformation for a large insurer.
- Eventus for customer service transformation for a multinational retailer.
- Virtusa for customer service transformation for a large healthcare client.
- EY for intelligent automation transformation for a leading pharmaceutical company.
- Tech Mahindra for intelligent automation transformation for a major automaker.
Winners will be showcased during PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held virtually on June 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET. For more information on Pega's partner program, visit: https://www.pega.com/services/partnerships.
Quotes & Commentary:
"As organizations adapt to today's uncertain world while also preparing for the future, Pega partners continue to have a critical role in delivering expertise and services to support clients' immediate and future needs." said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. "This year's winners are all true examples of what Pega's partner program aims to accomplish – delivering digital transformation solutions for our clients to help them navigate an unpredictable world."
About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.
ilena.ryan@pega.com
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.