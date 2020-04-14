CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the launch of its Crisis Response Solutions Portfolio to help organizations solve urgent challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The portfolio contains 18 rapidly deployable solutions that help businesses overcome a range of unpredictable issues they are facing during the pandemic – such as surges in customer inquiries, policy exceptions requests, new emergency regulations, and changing claims requirements.
The massive societal shift caused by COVID-19 has forced public and private organizations to try to change how they operate overnight. The crisis has relentlessly exposed new issues that need quick solutions while magnifying old ones from failed or incomplete digital transformation initiatives.
Pega quickly developed the crisis response solutions portfolio based on direct client needs and challenges they are facing as a result of the global pandemic. These practical, fast-to-deploy solutions not only provide fast relief to crisis-induced problems, they also help build and expand on DX efforts for the future. This ensures these solutions deliver high-impact results now and aren't just quick fixes that become technical debt later.
Available today, the crisis response solutions portfolio includes solutions to the following industry crisis challenges:
Financial Services
- Triaging urgent customer requests
- Streamlining small business loans
- Making crisis-based loan concessions
Insurance
- Responding to urgent email volumes faster
- Proactively retaining policyholders
- Staying resilient in a crisis and beyond
Healthcare
- Automating member and patient inquiry response
- Keeping your workforce safe and healthy
- Streamlining claims processing
Communications & Media
- Digital scheduling for deferred payments
- Improving customer service through digital channels
- Retaining customers with personalized offers
Government
- Helping constituents access crucial benefits
- Making new grants now and into the future
- Keeping programs current and compliant
Manufacturing
- Collaborating to solve supply chain disruption
- Getting production teams back to work safely
- Offering compassionate self-service options
In the last month, Pega also introduced other apps and services to help clients during the crisis. Available at no cost for clients, the COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker helps businesses track the spread of COVID-19 among employees while maintaining business continuity. In addition, the Pega Kickstart family of fixed-price services leverages teams of Pega experts to resolve critical issues in a matter of weeks, including Pega Email Bot™ Kickstart to triage email volumes, Pega Microjourney™ Kickstart to automate customer paths to desired outcomes, and Pega Workforce Intelligence™ Kickstart to help improve how employees work.
For more information on the crisis response solutions, visit www.pega.com/crisis-response.
Quotes & Commentary:
"For most of our 37-year history, the Pega mantra has been Build for Change," said Tom Libretto, senior vice president, chief marketing officer, Pegasystems. "We are proud to personify this core belief by helping our clients rapidly adapt to this historic crisis with our solutions portfolio. We hope these industry-specific solutions will help them better navigate the crisis, more effectively serve their customers, and set a stronger foundation for a post-crisis world."
About Pega
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Sean Audet
Pegasystems Inc.
sean.audet@pega.com
(617) 528-5230
Twitter: @pega
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.