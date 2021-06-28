DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, a specialized global freight forwarder, recently announced the launch of their installation service offering. Their fully vetted installation partner network allows them to offer customers a seamless transportation and installation experience, from start to finish. With this new service offering, they take on coordination of all transportation and installation activities, removing the obstacles that so many shippers face today when attempting to coordinate the delivery and installation of their high value equipment.
"We have seen a tremendous need for installation services in the critical areas where Pegasus is proficient… High Tech, Medical Device, and Retail, just to name a few," explained Heath Shoemaker, Pegasus' Executive Vice President of Solutions. "We are excited about how this new service offering adds value to our clients' supply chains by managing their business from order to cash."
With the support of their partner network, Pegasus handles installation and assembly services on a wide range of equipment, including POS systems, indoor and outdoor kiosks, digital signage, vending machines, medical equipment, and more. Managing the complete transportation and installation needs of their customers, the Pegasus dedicated account team serves as a project manager from ship date all the way to assembly.
Features and benefits include:
- Network of Over 13,000 Certified Technicians
- Proactive Communication Throughout the Entirety of Shipment
- Streamline the Transportation and Installation Process
- Decreased Labor Costs of Scheduling Installations
- Increased Speed of Large Project Launches
- Increased Visibility with Web Portal Access and Real-Time Updates
- Customized SOP, Detailing Customer's Specific Transportation and Installation Needs
About Pegasus Logistics Group
Recently certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as a Forbes Small Giant, Pegasus serves their clients with excellence, takes care of their team members, and makes a difference in their communities since 1994. They specialize in handling those parts of the supply chain that carry extraordinary issues, what they call "shipments of consequence," like time-definite shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. Their goal is to be innovative problem-solvers as they implement worry-free solutions around transportation challenges.
