CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2022 dividend will be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022.

