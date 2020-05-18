CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (1) report. Gartner evaluated 19 marketing software vendors against 15 different criteria on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. This is the third consecutive year Pega has improved its position on 'completeness of vision' and 'ability to execute' in this report.
Pega Customer Decision Hub™ – part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite – activates intelligent technologies like predictive analytics and machine learning, enabling marketers to engage customers one to one with next best actions that are hyper-personalized for each individual and moment. By making interactions more relevant, timely, and contextual, Pega clients deepen their customer relationships while maximizing value.
This report is among recent analyst recognition of Pega's real-time digital decisioning and customer engagement capabilities. Pega was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (2) and ranked within the three highest scores for all use cases in the Gartner companion report, Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (3). It was also named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q1 2019 (4).
Quotes & Commentary
"Now more than ever, marketers need to reach out to customers with intelligence and empathy to ensure that all engagements communicate only the most relevant offers and messages," said Dr. Rob Walker, vice president of analytics, Pegasystems. "To us, the continued recognition from Gartner reinforces Pega's unique ability to increase marketing agility, empathy, and value-contribution across channels."
About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
