CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a Virtual Investor Session will be hosted by Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems.
The Investor Session is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) and will be available live via webcast at https://pega.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EUXNH_QeThOEgCZ95WAA7g. A replay will also be available on the Investors page of the company's website.
Pega will showcase its low-code software innovation and enhancements, describe the evolution of its go-to-market strategy, and review the drivers for top-line and Annual Contract Value (ACV) growth. The newest member of Pega's executive team - Hayden Stafford, president, global client engagement - will be one of the featured speakers.
The agenda will also include time for questions and answers. To submit your questions in advance, please email PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com.
About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-866-6077
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-to-hold-investor-session-301295921.html
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.