EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With construction beginning in 2015, the great statue of Buddha Amitabha at the Khai Nguyen temple in Son Tay (Hanoi), Vietnam was officially opened to the public in September 2020. Penetron waterproofing sealer was chosen to protect the tallest Buddha statue in Southeast Asia from the elements.
The Khai Nguyen Pagoda, home of the Buddha Amitabha, is located in the Son Tay district, 50 km (31 miles) from the center of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. The pagoda dates back to the first half of the 16th century and is renowned for its beautiful landscaped gardens. At a height of 72 m (236 feet), the new statue is the tallest Buddha in Southeast Asia.
Exerting a positive influence
"The Buddha Amitabha is sure to attract a large number of devout Buddhists and tourists to the pagoda grounds," adds Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "The abbots at the pagoda hope the positive energy from the Buddha Amitabha will contribute to peace in the country and the world."
The 13-story Buddha statue, constructed mainly of reinforced concrete, houses 12 floors inside the statue that are dedicated to worship. In order to protect the structure from the monsoonal climate of northern Vietnam, a proven and durable waterproofing solution was needed.
"Because of the geography of Vietnam, no part of the country is far from the ocean, which heavily influences our climate during all four seasons," explains Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Vietnam. "The Son Tay project engineer chose PENESEAL PRO because it's transparent and long-lasting."
Sealing Concrete with a Sub-Surface Gel
PENESEAL PRO is a spray-applied liquid sealer that forms a protection barrier against moisture ingress and seals existing and future hairline cracks in the concrete. Once applied, PENESEAL PRO creates a sub-surface gel that seals the pores, capillaries and cracks of the underlying concrete matrix. The product remains active as long as water is present, sealing any future hairline cracks.
PENESEAL PRO was applied to all exposed surfaces of the Buddha Amitabha statue by Tico, a Penetron Vietnam-certified applicator team.
"Mindful of the climate and the unique capability of PENESEAL PRO to respond to thermal stress, it was the ideal way to protect the Buddha Amitabha – and preserve his serene smile for many, many years," adds Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, crdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group