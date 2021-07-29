EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The repair and expansion of the Embankment and the Lighthouse Park in Magadan, Russia was officially approved after an on-site inspection in July 2021. Impervious to the region's harsh climactic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof and add durability to both the new and repaired concrete structures.
Situated on an icy bay overlooking the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan on the Pacific shores of Russia, Magadan is a port town and administrative center of Magadan Oblast. With just over 90,000 inhabitants, it is the largest port in northeastern Russia with a large fishing fleet – and the port remains open year-round thanks to a fleet of icebreakers. Gold mines, pasta and sausage factories, fish processing plants and a distillery form the city's industrial base.
"Magadan has a harsh climate," says Igor Chernogolov, Managing Director of Penetron Russia. "With long, cold winters, permafrost and constant exposure to seawater, it's not an ideal environment for concrete."
Protecting New and Existing Concrete Structures
The initial stage of construction, carried out by TransEnergoStroy, was the repair and expansion of the Magadan pier that had been damaged by incursion of seawater (chloride ions) and deterioration due to freeze-thaw cycles. The pier is part of the Magadan Embankment on Nagayevskaya Bay, which was also restored and expanded with the addition of a seaside Lighthouse Park in a further phase of construction.
PENETRON ADMIX, supplied by Isolation Technologies, the local Penetron distributor, was specified for all repair work and for the new concrete structures added to the pier and the Embankment in Magadan. Concrete treated with PENETRON ADMIX waterproofs and substantially extends the service life of reinforced concrete structures and protects them from the destructive effects of the region's aggressively cold climate and seawater.
Cracks Are Permanently Sealed
Once added to the concrete mix, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This formation permanently seals micro-cracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction; the concrete becomes impermeable. Further, the concrete acquires a self-healing capability to seal all cracks, pores and capillaries up to 0.5mm (1/51") in size for the lifetime of the concrete – providing a waterproof and durable structure.
"PENETRON ADMIX has been used successfully for many years in the construction and repair of facilities in the harsh climate of the Magadan region," adds Igor Chernogolov. "Our crystalline admixture provides impermeable concrete and does not require periodic repairs."
