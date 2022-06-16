On May 16th, 2022, Penetron USA announced the appointment of Matt Martinez as Account Manager for the Southern USA region. This latest appointment is a further step in the ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, with a focus on the Southern region of the USA, a region of strong recent growth for the company.
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 16th, 2022, Penetron USA announced the appointment of Matt Martinez as Account Manager for the Southern USA region. This latest appointment is a further step in the ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, with a focus on the Southern region of the USA, a region of strong recent growth for the company.
Based in Corpus Christi, Texas, Matt Martinez will be responsible for sales and technical support for Penetron customers in the Southern USA region, covering Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico. As an experienced sales representative with a successful track record in the construction industry, Matt offers his clients expertise in large-scale commercial projects – and concrete durability solutions.
"Matt will concentrate on the Southern USA, a particularly fast-growing region for Penetron," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group, and head of all North America activities. "His familiarity with industrial construction projects makes him a welcome addition to the Penetron USA team – and will help boost our customer support efforts."
With a degree in Process Technology (BS) from Del Mar College, Matt has held sales and account management positions as Regional Sales Manager for Stream Construction, and Regional Sales Manager for Oilvilla Midstream Services, both in Texas. He is also a member of the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT), and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of South Texas.
"As an experienced salesperson in the construction industry, I'm impressed with Penetron's reputation for a high level of technical support and the performance of the products that make up the Penetron System," explains Matt Martinez. "I'm excited to get started!"
"Penetron continues to grow thanks to the talents and commitment of people from across our global network. With a wide range of expertise, they help us consistently improve our overall customer support efforts," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We're looking forward to having Matt as part of our USA organization. With his experience in the construction industry – he will be an outstanding addition to our team!"
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, crdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group