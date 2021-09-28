EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeking to maximize the durability of the new Beagle Middle School pool facility that opened in time for the 2021-2022 school year, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Department commissioned the construction of both cold water and warm water swimming pools treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline concrete waterproofing admixture.
Situated along Michigan's longest river, Grand Ledge is a picturesque city of about 8,000 inhabitants. Named after the Grand River and the 500-million-year-old sandstone ledges that rise 40 feet (12 m) above the river, the city is a popular destination for both recreational rock climbers and tourists.
Previously an elementary school in Grand Ledge, the Beagle School was redesigned and upgraded as a new middle school for grades 6-8, with over 480 additions to the new school. These additions included a two-story, 14-classroom wing that was added next to existing classrooms, and two specialized music classrooms for band and choir as a small wing. A new administrative office area was also added near the new, secure main entry. The kitchen, serving area, and cafeteria were remodeled, and the gym was enlarged to accommodate a wider physical curriculum and community recreation activities.
"The Grand Ledge Public School system is known for the quality of its athletic and academic facilities," says Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "The highlight of the new Beagle Middle School is the swimming pool facility – for both school competitions and community access."
Serving School Teams and Public Swimmers
The new pool facility comprises both a cold water competition pool and warm water community pool. The eight-lane competition pool will host swimming meets and state tournaments.
Penetron collaborated with High Grade Materials, the ready-mix supplier, on an optimal concrete waterproofing solution that would meet the specified compressive strengths. Although a competitive concrete waterproofing additive product was specified, PENETRON ADMIX SB, an integral crystalline waterproofing concrete admixture in soluble bags, was chosen as the waterproofing solution for the Beagle Middle School's concrete swimming pool structures, including all concrete walls and floor slabs of the pool tanks, the pool surge tank, and the air plenum tunnels below the pools of the school's new pool facility.
Moisture Generates a Non-Soluble Crystalline Formation
Added to the concrete during batching, PENETRON ADMIX SB simplifies the dosage and batching process. The crystalline waterproofing admixture unleashes a catalytic reaction activated by moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous concrete.
"As an integral waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX provides low permeability, low shrinkage and self-healing properties, a highly effective combination for the exposed concrete structures at the Beagle Middle School," concludes Christopher Chen.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, crdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group