EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The grand opening of the Penetron Russia Training Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia on June 21, 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the national company. The Penetron Group's newest educational facility will focus on the technology of concrete waterproofing and the effective application of Penetron crystalline products, now the industry standard across the region.
Construction of the Training Center coincided with the beginning of the Covid pandemic in Russia. Despite the country-wide lockdown measures, construction was completed in time for the company's 30th anniversary celebrations. The grand opening was attended by local government officials, directors of the local universities, business partners and dealers from all over Russia and beyond.
Robert Revera, President and CEO of the Penetron Group, underlines the importance of ongoing training for partners and clients: "Success in our industry is built on know-how and the correct application of the newest technologies. Our new facility in Yekaterinburg, the latest addition to our global network of training centers, will help raise awareness of the advantages of the Penetron System and how to best apply our technology."
Learning about concrete durability & waterproofing
"We first began training distributors and business partners over 15 years ago using our offices as a classroom and our factory as a demonstration center. As time went on and the number of attendees grew, it was no longer practical," adds Igor Chernogolov, President of Penetron Russia.
Located adjacent to the Penetron factory in Yekaterinburg, the new 1,200 m2 Penetron Training Center includes a 44-seat auditorium, multimedia classrooms, product demonstration areas, and a hotel. The facility will welcome industry partners (engineers, applicators, consultants), dealers, Penetron-certified contractors and applicators, university and vocational school students and, finally, international clients and Penetron employees.
Industry-wide collaboration
The training courses and product demonstrations range from 1-2-day courses to week-long seminars. The topics include:
- General overview of the chemistry and longevity factors of concrete
- The crystalline technology behind the Penetron System
- Penetron product briefings & market overviews
- Using the right tool: correct application methods
- Demonstrations (product application practice sessions)
- Field training and seminars (in collaboration with local distributors)
Penetron Russia has an in-house team of engineers, application experts and product researchers that collaborate with contractors, civil engineers, architects, and certified Penetron contractors to keep the training courses up-to-date and as relevant as possible. The courses adhere to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality standards.
"Until today, we have trained around 700 people on Penetron's crystalline technology and the application of waterproofing materials," adds Igor Chernogolov. "Starting today, we expect to at least double enrollment to our training center over the coming year – because interest in our crystalline technology is booming."
