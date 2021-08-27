HOPKINSVILLE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A joint effort between Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric System (HES) will make high speed fiber broadband widely available in Christian, Trigg, and Todd County over the next five years. Marketed through its energynet subsidiary, members and businesses will be able to choose from several symmetric and affordable multi-gigabit broadband service offerings beginning in early 2022.
"We plan to bring high-speed Internet access to all our members similar to the way Pennyrile Electric brought rural electricity to its members 84 years ago," according to Alan Gates, President and CEO of Pennyrile Electric. "Funds allocated through Christian, Trigg, and Todd County Fiscal Courts will allow Pennyrile Electric to move forward with the project while preserving a business model that protects the integrity of the electric side of the business."
"The way people communicate has changed drastically over the past few years, and broadband has transitioned from a product to essential infrastructure," says Jeff Hurd, General Manager of Hopkinsville Electric System and energynet. "Economic development and quality of life for our communities will be greatly impacted by fiber-based broadband. We are grateful to the many local government agencies approving funding that provides assistance with the project."
Pennyrile and HES selected FiberRise's Utility Grade Broadband™ architecture for the project due to its reliability and time to market. "Utility Grade Broadband™ serves our electric utility partners with the most reliable, flexible and efficient architecture," according to Tommy Harmon, CEO of FiberRise. "We are grateful to be working with Pennyrile and HES in helping fulfill the mission of improving lives and closing the Digital Divide."
About Pennyrile Electric
Pennyrile Electric serve more than 48,000 members over 5,146 miles of distribution line in parts of nine counties which include Christian, Trigg, Logan, Todd, Muhlenberg, Lyon, Caldwell, Butler, and Simpson counties. We empower our members and communities to enhance their quality of life through reliable service and competitive rates, community and economic development, and a responsive and well-trained workforce.
About Hopkinsville Electric System
Hopkinsville Electric System (HES) is a municipal not-for-profit corporation established by Kentucky statute and city ordinance. HES serves approximately 13,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers. In 1999, HES created energynet Internet services in response to our customers' residential and business needs, and we have earned our reputation for high quality. HES employees have an eye on the future and provide the highest levels of service reliability and customer support.
About FiberRise
FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement and maintain fiber infrastructure with complete business visibility and simplicity in the delivery of broadband services. To date, FiberRise has helped enable nearly 400,000 rural homes and businesses with fiber broadband access at an unprecedented build rate that continues to increase. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at http://www.fiber-rise.com.
