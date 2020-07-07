BUFFALO, Minn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As various regulations evolve and malpractice rates increase, imaging providers need to take a proactive approach to notify patients directly of any significant abnormality or normal result. Pennsylvania (PA112) already has set a precedent, adding burden and liability concerns for radiologists and referring physicians.
PenRad, the Radiologists preferred mammography and LDCT reporting and tracking system, has created PenAlert in direct response by expanding the footprint to all diagnostic imaging. PenAlert automates patient notification with zero change to Radiologist workflow, while aiding in practice liability management. This enhances patient satisfaction, tracking patients and findings to resolution, and assists the referring physician with direct patient result notification. Currently, PenRad's technology provides these benefits to more than 10,000,000 exams per year, in mammography alone. PenAlert represents a move to provide these benefits to all diagnostic imaging and millions of additional exams.
PenAlert uses machine learning intelligence to extract key findings from the radiologist's narrative report and catalogs the exam and findings. The patient exam letter describes findings and concerns, or normal results can be communicated as well, all in patient terminology. This automation inserts referring physician contact info, sub-specialty care specialists (if applicable), future recommended imaging, and more. All this detail is in the patient's preferred language, with automated delivery via; email, mail, an existing Portal or our PenXpress patient portal.
Other features include recall letters, management reports, analytics for findings and outcomes. PenAlert facilitates compliance with key CMS quality payment program requirements and increases the opportunity to report compliance and best practices with Medicare's Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).
About PenRad
Founded in 1995, PenRad provides informatics for Breast, Lung, Diagnostic Radiology, and Genetics, optimizing productivity and risk management initiatives. PenRad delivers on promises made regarding revenue enhancement, functionality, multi-vendor interoperability, analytics, and delivery of patient-centric results.
PenRad invests within the healthcare community, driving benefits for the future of diagnostic technology, techniques, analysis, and structured data exchange. We provide leadership and software in standardization initiatives in HL7 FHIR workgroups: Clinical Interoperability Modeling Initiative and the Cancer-Interoperability project supported by the ONC, FDA, CDC, NCI, NIH, RSNA.
