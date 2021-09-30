LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that Pensando Systems, the leader in distributed computing for the new edge, has been named the winner of the "Infrastructure-as-a-service Security Solution of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, recognized the 'breakthrough' Pensando Distributed Services Platform.
The Pensando Distributed Services Platform delivers high-performance encryption services at the server edge for any traffic entering and leaving the server. Crypto functions are implemented entirely on the Pensando Distributed Services Card (DSC) residing in each server, so enabling encryption on all traffic has no impact on the server CPU and - unlike fixed appliances - encryption resources scale naturally as your data center footprint grows.
In turn, benefits of the Pensando Distributed Services Platform include encryption and decryption of all network traffic, handshaking, and key management. All of this comes fully implemented in the Pensando DSC, requiring no crypto awareness on the x86 compute platform and creating a clear separation between server workloads and network encryption.
Additionally, because the encryption functions are provided on the DSC completely independent of the host server, the solution works seamlessly across bare metal, virtualized or containerized operating environments.
"Several factors have limited workable solutions in today's large data centers - determining which application is talking to which resource, and structuring the right encryption policy is a daunting challenge," said Soni Jiandani, Chief Business Officer of Pensando. "The Pensando DSC is built to deliver a broad suite of software-defined services at the computer edge to address these challenges head-on. It is an incredible honor to be recognized this year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough and this award validates our approach to helping customers transform their existing legacy architectures into the secure, cloud-like environments demanded by next-generation applications."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
"The threat landscape for computing infrastructure has changed rapidly over the last decade when it comes to data center security," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "The DSC from Pensando is built for today's modern infrastructure, eliminating an assortment of discrete appliances throughout the data center and simplifying IT operations while also enabling pervasive network visibility. We are thrilled to award Pensando with the 'Infrastructure-as-a-service Security Solution of the Year' award and we extend our sincere congratulations to the Pensando team on their well-deserved 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award."
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
About Pensando Systems
Pensando Systems is the leader in next-generation distributed computing, delivering software-defined services right at the edge. The Pensando Distributed Services Platform, a first of its kind, transforms current enterprise infrastructures into cloud-like environments that seamlessly and securely extend to the public cloud. It is supported by partnerships with industry leaders including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, VMware, Equinix, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and more. Since its founding in 2017, Pensando has raised more than $312 million in venture funding from investors including Lightspeed Ventures, HPE, and Qualcomm Ventures. To learn more please visit pensando.io or email us at info@pensando.io.
