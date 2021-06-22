NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it was selected by People Care, Inc. to provide its enterprise provider platform for enhanced scheduling, billing, compliance, and workflow efficiencies.
Founded in 1976, People Care is an in-home care provider serving approximately 2,200 patients throughout New York City's five boroughs and Long Island. With a staff of more than 3,000 caregivers, People Care offers a wide range of services and programs to meet the diverse needs of their patients, including personal care services, nursing, geriatric care management, dementia care, and health coaching.
HHAeXchange's provider platform is an enterprise solution specifically designed for home and community-based services (HCBS) organizations. HHAeXchange will provide People Care with an all-in-one solution for all of their homecare management needs and migrate People Care off their legacy software. In addition to streamlining their workflows within the HHAeXchange platform and utilizing the Mobile App to connect with and empower their caregivers, People Care will adopt HHAeXchange's Clinical module to collect real-time patient information and observations at the point of care.
"Being based in New York, HHAeXchange knows the ins and outs of all the policies and regulations," said Susan Brett, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of People Care. "They are a true full-service homecare management technology partner that will not only help us stay compliant, but also bring more efficiency, flexibility, and convenience to almost every aspect of our operations, benefiting our staff, caregivers and our patients."
"We are thrilled that People Care has chosen to partner with HHAeXchange to streamline their day-to-day workflows," said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange. "People Care has a multilingual workforce that supports an incredibly diverse and multicultural client population. By reducing the administrative burden on People Care's staff and caregivers, our solution will enable them to continue putting their patients first and ensure value-based care."
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for the Medicaid patient population, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.hhaexchange.com.
About People Care, Inc.
People Care is a licensed home care agency that has been providing compassionate, high-quality home health care since 1976. People Care offers hourly, live-in, and round-the-clock care by health care professionals who are trained to meet their client's specific needs. For more information, call (212) 631-7300 or contact Jacquie Morales, Director of Operations, at (212) 631-7349.
