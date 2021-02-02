NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People*Strata, the leading Recruitment-Automation-as-a-Service firm, has announced that it has been selected by ENGINE as the exclusive recruiting partner for the global, full-service media and marketing services company. While People*Strata has been helping ENGINE meet its talent acquisition needs for the past 18 months, this new commitment, extending into 2022, represents a deeper commitment to the partnership between the two companies, with People*Strata operating as the fully embedded talent acquisition department.
ENGINE's Global CHRO, Dianne DeSevo, explains, "When I joined ENGINE in 2019, the ability to instantly add a 'plug and play' department of highly skilled professional recruiters to complement our internal team of ENGINE HR Business Partners was just what we needed. With People*Strata executing as ENGINE's own team, I saved the time and effort of hiring and integrating new recruiters while also reclaiming the ongoing time investment of managing the recruiting team. This model provides ENGINE with great ROI as we are able to utilize People*Strata's full capabilities, which we would not have the ability to build in-house."
DeSevo continues, "People*Strata handles all of our hiring - from executives to engineers, and all other roles across our business units. Knowing that our hiring execution is in good hands allows me to focus on more strategic initiatives which has been a big win for our ENGINE employees and company culture. This partnership has been working extremely well and we are happy to extend into 2022."
ENGINE is making significant investments in data and engineering hiring, sales and account growth roles - across their Media Services, Media Exchange, Insights and Agency businesses - and also hiring to complement existing corporate teams.
For companies that need to hire at scale, building top tier hiring practices that allow for flexibility and maximize cost controls can be a huge challenge. People*Strata's unique business model delivers a fully functioning, 'out-of-the-box' corporate talent acquisition department that smoothly integrates as part of the client's brand, values and culture – all delivered within a flat monthly professional services cost structure. By eliminating percentage-based and transactional hiring fees, variable costs and budget over-runs are eliminated. People*Strata provides a company with the ability to accurately forecast total talent speed while realizing extremely high-quality hiring outcomes.
CEO and Chief People Officer George Marc-Aurele explains the company's value proposition; "The partnership with ENGINE truly illustrates the strengths of our unique model. We initially started as a complementary piece of their talent strategy and as their hiring needs increased our team was able to step up and prove its value. We then proposed an expanded set of services that has actually saved thecompany a significant sum of money. Under our new agreement, People*Strata is executing as ENGINE's entire talent acquisition team, fully integrated throughout all business units of the company.
Marc-Aurele adds, "ENGINE is a truly fantastic company, led by some of the best people and teams in the marketing/tech/advertising space. The C-level and HR leadership have successfully evolved the company culture to an amazing place. We are honored ENGINE trusts us as an integral part of their growth strategy and sustained success story."
About People*Strata
People*Strata is the leading 'Recruitment Automation as a Service' (RAAAS) firm, offering a completely unique model to HR, Finance and Operations leaders. Our veteran team partners with clients' leadership to design and deploy fully aligned and integrated talent acquisition systems that raise hiring quality and efficiency across the board. People*Strata operates as either a complement to current internal resources or as an entire talent acquisition department seamlessly embedded as a "bolt-on" to clients' operations. ROI accrues from day one, as our professional services are 1) billed within a flat monthly structure, 2) perfectly scalable to align with your changing business needs, and 3) allow for unlimited hiring with no additional cost or risk – ever. Go to http://www.peoplestrata.com
About ENGINE
ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide.
