DURHAM, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peoplelogic.ai, the world's first end-to-end People Intelligence platform, today celebrates one year in market. With over 100 companies using the platform, Peoplelogic has aggregated and analyzed over 7 million data points across Executive, Engineering, People Operations, Product, Sales, and Support teams. The platform allows the company to paint a vivid picture of how work gets done—empowering managers to build better, higher-performing teams through data.
Peoplelogic publicly launched its platform on March 17th, 2020—as the world of work drastically changed and permanently evolved, catering to remote and hybrid work.
"Delivering a superior data-driven employee experience is built upon an organization's desire to improve core competencies in organizational design, the development of their management bench, and empowering leaders to use data for good," said Matthew Schmidt, Founder and CEO at Peoplelogic.ai. "We're uniquely positioned, delivering valuable insights and prescriptive recommendations that help companies seize this moment, without a heavy lift or cost."
By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning (ML), Peoplelogic automatically aggregates and analyzes the cloud-based data teams generate from tools like Git, Atlassian Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and dozens more to surface prescriptive guidance and actionable insights that are easy to understand and act upon.
Peoplelogic helps companies scale faster. The platform protects the wellbeing of employees through automated recommendations, addresses management skill gaps with on-demand training, spots and offers corrective insights into performance management, and optimizes employee and customer experiences through automated organizational network analysis (ONA).
With this announcement, Peoplelogic caps off their first year in market with dramatic product improvements and the opportunity to share their story at the Center for Entrepreneurial Development's (CED) Venture Connect 2021. Companies selected to be featured at CED Venture Connect represent the future and scope of Technology and Life Sciences industries and give a national audience a viewport into one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the United States. The event will be held from March 23-25th.
About Peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic.ai, the first true People Intelligence platform, cultivates a data-driven culture by unlocking the insights hidden within your organization's people data. By automatically aggregating and analyzing vast amounts of data being generated across cloud-enabled tools, the platform surfaces insights and actionable recommendations that ensure growth and stability. Businesses must empower everyone to make better decisions, faster, and Peoplelogic makes that a scalable reality. Providing leaders and managers with an unprecedented vantage point into the inner workings of how work gets done, Peoplelogic makes sure no leader has to make a blind decision based on a gut feeling again.
