CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology Affinix™ has been named a winner in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® program. Affinix won Silver in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution — Business Technology category. Affinix creates a superior user experience that mimics the simplicity and usability of the best consumer websites to drive improved results for the talent acquisition process.
"The talent acquisition process is laborious and crucial for companies — PeopleScout makes this process easy by using the latest technologies," the judges said. "This is the future and AI will definitely help innovation and thinking."
Designed in response to changes in candidate preferences, skills shortages and digital disruption, Affinix provides access to the latest tools in one platform for talent acquisition. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies extend across Affinix, streamlining the sourcing, screening and candidate engagement process to identify the top talent more efficiently.
"In this unprecedented time, innovative, forward-looking talent acquisition technology has become even more essential," said PeopleScout Interim President Chip Holmes. "This honor from the American Business Awards is great validation of the power of Affinix as we continue to explore new ways that it can make it easier for companies and job seekers to connect now and in the future."
The power of Affinix is showcased through enhancements to the candidate experience, significant performance improvements and valuable insights and opportunities for future efficiency.
- Artificial intelligence identifies an average of 43 more candidates per requisition.
- Percentage of candidates applying on mobile increases nearly three-fold.
- Applicant conversion has increased from an average of 30% to 80% with easy apply features.
- Virtual assessment and scheduling reduce time-to-fill by as much as 35%.
Affinix continues to lead the talent technology space with a number of noteworthy achievements:
- In 2019, PeopleScout introduced Affinix as part of its solution offering in Europe to empower faster connections with the best talent.
- Affinix was awarded "Most Innovative Enterprise Solution" in the 2019 Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSIs) Awards at TAtech North America and won gold in the "HR Software Enterprise Product of the Year" category in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards.
- In 2018, Affinix won the gold award in the "Best Advance in RPO Technology" category in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards and the HRO Today TekTonic Award in the "Candidate Experience" category.
The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
