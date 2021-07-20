TORONTO, Ontario, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Per Vices Corporation, an industry leader in software defined radio platforms, and Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced the selection of Napatech's programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) into the Cyan Storage and Playback Solution.
Applications such as real-time spectrum monitoring and recording require a high-bandwidth, lossless connection between the radio and the storage subsystem in order to ensure the integrity of data captured in real time across a wide spectrum. Delivering a high-performance configuration for spectrum monitoring and recording brings tremendous benefits for use cases such as signal interception, spectrum policy enforcement, interference detection and the monitoring of restricted areas such as prisons, military facilities, government buildings and airports.
Within the Per Vices product portfolio, the performance of the Cyan Software-Defined Radio (SDR), which offers up to 16 independent receive chains, each with 1GHz of bandwidth and operation from near DC to 18GHz, must be balanced by the packet capture and monitoring capabilities of the Cyan Storage and Playback Solution.
Per Vices addresses these challenges by integrating Napatech's programmable SmartNICs into their new Cyan Storage and Playback Solution, thereby offering the best performance available in a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) platform. Leveraging the four 40Gb/s QSFP+ interfaces to the Cyan SDR, the solution delivers:
- High-performance capture, monitoring, recording and storage of data at up to 160Gbps;
- 100% Probability of Intercept (POI) across 16GHz of spectrum;
- High-performance data processing and higher-capacity storage with no dropped packets;
- Application-optimized CPU, GPU and RAM configurations; and
- Easy integration within larger systems.
Brandon Malatest, COO, Per Vices Corporation, said: "Our products are designed to support mission-critical applications that demand the highest performance. We have always achieved this with our radio products and are now able to offer the same high performance for our recording and playback solution thanks to the Napatech SmartNICs, which we found to be the only products available to meet these demanding requirements for throughput and lossless packet capture. The resulting Cyan solution enables the highest data capture and lossless monitoring and storage available from a COTS product."
Jarrod J.S. Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech said: "We are delighted that Per Vices has selected our programmable SmartNICs to address the challenging performance, data integrity and packet capture requirements of their spectrum monitoring and recording application. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with the Per Vices team to determine how our technology can help them to deliver best-in-class solutions for additional use cases enabled by software-defined radios."
About Napatech
Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: http://www.napatech.com.
About Per Vices Corporation
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Per Vices is a leading RF and digital systems innovator supplying multiple industries with wireless communication solutions. Per Vices is an industry leader in developing & deploying high performance software defined radio platforms with the highest bandwidth and customer focused designs, to support a wide variety of applications within defense, civil, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, low latency networks, global positioning (GNSS/GPS), radar, test & measurement, spectrum monitoring, and broadcasting & wireless management industries. We offer cost effective stock products and rapid custom development to meet customer specific modifications and project requirements. Additional information is available at: http://www.pervices.com
No Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at http://www.napatech.com.
Media
Shannon Van Every, Nadel Phelan
+1.831.440.2406
Investor Relations
Heine Thorsgaard
+45.2241.8090
Software Defined Radio Solutions
Brandon Malatest
Co-Founder and COO, Per Vices Corporation
+1 647 534 9007
SOURCE Per Vices