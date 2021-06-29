Fully integrated IEEE802.11ad compliant modules guarantee over-the-air performance
TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peraso Technologies Inc. today announced the immediate availability of the PRM2141 IEEE802.11ad/ay module. The device is fully tested to an over-the-air antenna input/output specification, thus relieving OEMs from the complexities of ensuring the integrity of the mmWave RF performance. In terms of performance, the phased array antenna is optimized for both as standalone device and for use with a parabolic reflector.
Using a 40cm dish antenna, the module has demonstrated links up to 25 kms, as evidenced by the production deployment of Tier 1 OEMs in the wireless ISP market. In a standalone configuration, the modules support a range of more than 500m. Additionally, the module supports beam forming and beam steering, thus allowing operators the ability to slightly adjust the direction of the beam to ensure optimal performance at such long distances.
Critical features of the module include:
- Fully integrated 802.11ad/ay MAC, PHY, mmWave radio and antenna
- 57 to 71GHz operation with support for 1.08 GHz channel centers
- 2.16 GHz and 1.08 GHz channel bandwidth
- 16-element integrated phased array antenna
- Full 2D beam steering (+/-45 deg. in both azimuth and elevation)
- Configurable beam tables optimized for use with both a parabolic reflector and standalone operation
- 38 dBm EIRP with all 16-elements active
- Automatic Rate Adaptation, Dynamic Beamforming, Automatic Calibrations
- -87dBm receive sensitivity at 1 Gbps data rate (standalone operation)
- 2 Gbps maximum data rate
- USB 3.0 data and control interface
- AES-128 encryption
- Single 5V power supply input
- 1PPS synchronization support
- Compact 35mm x 50mm form factor
"The PRM2141 is the culmination of over a decade of experience in mmWave communications," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "This not only includes our experience in mmWave semiconductor devices, but also our custom phased array antenna technology, extensive real-time software, complex PCB implementation, and over-the air test procedures. Globally, no other vendor in the market can provide this level of aggregate skill when it comes to mmWave technology."
The PRM2141 can be used in a variety of applications. Some examples include PtP and PtMP links for fixed wireless access networks, private mmWave networks, 5G basestation backhaul and V2X communications. For pricing and lead time information, please contact Peraso directly at sales@perasotech.com.
About Peraso Technologies, Inc.
Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Peraso is a global leader in the development of mmwave semiconductor technology. mmWave is a core component of the 3GPP 5G specification, and Peraso is a leader in the development of RF devices that support the Rel. 17 of the 3GPP specification. Additionally, the company has developed 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11ay specifications. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.
