HERNDON, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has signed up to support The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, a national non-profit that works with private, public, and corporate sponsors, as well as local organizers and volunteers, each Memorial Day to place a flower on the gravesites of Americans who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.
This floral tribute connects communities to honor their heroes and the sacrifices they and their families made for the country. In 2019, the Foundation and its supporters honored 450,000 fallen heroes at cemeteries in 24 states.
"This Memorial Day, despite the uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose on daily living, we still must reflect on and honor the selflessness and courage of the men and women called to service in defense of our freedoms, who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation," said Peraton chief executive officer Stu Shea.
"What we choose to honor in remembrance – the events and people we commemorate with a national holiday – is a vivid reflection of who we are and what we care about. It is an honor for Peraton to support an organization like The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation that helps bring the nation together every year to express appreciation for our fallen service members," said Shea.
Peraton has made a financial contribution to the Foundation and will create opportunities for individual employees to support the Foundation. Although formal Memorial Day ceremonies have been disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions this year, Peraton representatives will lay flowers provided by the Foundation at a local Virginia cemetery on May 25.
"We are honored to have Peraton's support for the Foundation's mission," said Ramiro 'Robin' Penaherrera, the co-founder and president of The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation. "What began as a small volunteer effort in 2012 has grown over the years to become a national tradition, and we could not create opportunities for these solemn remembrances and small gestures of gratitude without the support of our sponsors and volunteers."
Peraton's Veterans Business Resource Group—which counts among its members employees who are veterans, currently-serving Reservists and National Guard members, and civilian supporters—works tirelessly during the year to coordinate activities and programs that support transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Each Memorial Day, it shifts its focus to honor the memory of coworkers, friends and family who lost their lives while serving.
"Approximately 19% of Peraton's employees have served in the military, and every employee in the company takes very seriously Peraton's critical role serving as a mission capability integrator for the Department of Defense and the military branches," said Peraton senior human resources manager Sam Russo, the director of the Veterans Business Resource Group.
