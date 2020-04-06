SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the sales enablement leader and world's most powerful storytelling platform, today announced Percolate, the marketing orchestration company acquired by Seismic in November 2019, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms. This is the third consecutive year Percolate has been recognized as a Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.
"I'm proud Percolate has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms," said Doug Winter, CEO and Cofounder, Seismic. "To us, this recognition is reflective of the value Seismic customers are getting by using our Percolate solution to execute integrated, multi-channel marketing campaigns. Percolate is becoming an integral part of the Seismic Storytelling Platform which unites marketing and sales teams in delivering the most compelling stories throughout buyer journeys, resulting in faster sales cycles, higher win rates, and better customer experiences."
Percolate makes it easy for complex and global organizations to plan, develop, and execute content and marketing campaigns. The breadth and flexibility of Percolate's martech and enterprise integrations accommodate a variety of workflows and content. Percolate also makes it possible to deploy content across multiple channels and measure results, in order to continuously improve upon marketing processes and the buyer experience.
