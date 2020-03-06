SARASOTA, Fla., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform[cb] was named among the University of Florida's 2020 Gator100 during a ceremony on February 28 at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
Sponsored by the UF Alumni Association, in partnership with the UF Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, the Gator100 awards recognize the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young calculated each company's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years to generate the ranking. Perform[cb] was ranked #17 with a CAGR of 77.6%.
"Our team is extremely honored to be named one of the Gator100's fastest-growing, Gator-led organizations in the world. Each member of our team works diligently to create the best results for our clients, and they truly drive our company mission - to Think Bigger - home with their consistent creativity and innovation. As a Gator alumna, I am very proud to return to campus and accept this distinguished recognition on behalf of our organization," says Perform[cb] CEO, Erin Cigich.
In addition to Cigich, who is a Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019 40 Under 40 honoree, Gator alumni account for 15% of the team. Perform[cb] has also been named a Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal and a 2020 Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times.
"The Gator100 honors UF alumni from across the university who are founding and growing amazing companies around the country," said Matt Hodge, Associate Vice President for Development & Alumni Relations at University of Florida Advancement. "It's an incredible affirmation of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Gator Nation."
To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Sept. 28, 2018, and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2015. Additionally, a UF alumni must have met one of the following three leadership criteria:
- Owned 50% or more of the company from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018; or
- Served as company's chief executive from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018; or
- Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018.
Formerly Clickbooth, Adperio, and Ignite OPM, Perform[cb], based in Sarasota, FL, has over 135 employees across the globe from North America to Europe. A portfolio brand of private equity firm Centre Lane Partners since 2016, the company was rebranded as Perform[cb] in order to fulfill its vision to create the premier performance marketing destination in 2020. The #1 Performance Network Worldwide, their "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their marketing dollars by paying only for customers acquired.
