NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The performance management market size is set to grow by USD 1.93 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers an updated analysis of the present market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The performance management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Performance Management Market size
- Performance Management Market trends
- Performance Management Market industry analysis
Performance Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Performance Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the performance management market include Anaplan Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., OneStream Software LLC., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., SAP SE, UNICOM Systems Inc., Unit4 NV, and Workday Inc.
Factors such as regulatory compliances, enhancing operational efficiency by optimizing business processes, and improved profitability by reducing the operational cost will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of implementation and maintenance will hamper the market growth.
Performance Management Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
Technavio's market forecast report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 34% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the performance management market in the region. North America has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Enhancing operational efficiency by optimizing business processes will support the performance management market growth in North America.
Performance Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist performance management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the performance management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the performance management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of performance management market vendors
Performance Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.93 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anaplan Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., OneStream Software LLC., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., SAP SE, UNICOM Systems Inc., Unit4 NV, and Workday Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
