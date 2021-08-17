JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The majority of human resources (HR) professionals (84%) indicate that the Covid-19 pandemic changed performance management (PM) in their organizations. Almost half of the respondents indicate that performance management processes became more digital and technology-driven and that PM discussions often occurred through virtual communication rather than in-person.
The free research report, The State of Performance Management 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to examine current performance management insights to help HR adapt to the fast-changing world, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Technology was not the only factor to change. In a third of organizations, manager discussions became more likely to touch on issues such as well-being, rather than just performance. Also, over a third of organizations (37%) say managers need new PM skill sets to adjust to remote work realities. Today, the most common performance management objective is to help employees learn and grow (69%), with establishing pay levels and having legal records of employee interactions being less common.
Organizations that excel at performance management processes are:
- three times more likely to have important manager-employee conversations four or more times a year
- three times as likely to address employee performance shortcomings
- two times as likely to use technology rather than manual processes to a high degree for PM
- more than twice as likely to have a PM process that is easy to use
- more than twice as likely to have managers that are good at recognition
- about two times as likely to have sufficient PM training for managers
- about two times more likely to hold managers accountable for PM activities
"HR departments will have to be agile with their performance management methods going forward considering all of the challenges of our new normal," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "It will be critical to prepare managers with the right training and to apply the best technology to their HR processes."
Download the full report which includes details on ten key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to improve their performance management processes to overcome today's challenges and prepare workforces for the future.
DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT: https://web.hr.com/mtk4m
About HR.com and the HR Research Institute
HR.com's HR Research Institute helps HR departments keep their finger on the pulse of HR! HR.com is committed to creating inspired and informed workforces by maximizing the potential of HR professionals around the world. Over 1.92 million HR professionals rely on HR.com as the foremost, trusted industry resource for education, career development, and compliance (that many people can't be wrong!). Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed epublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation program supporting SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as helpful HR tools and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365 (just in case you can't get enough HR). Visit http://www.hr.com/hrresearchinstitute to download research (always free) and to maximize HR potential. #hrresearchinstitute
For more information, contact:
Jenna Watson Gudgel
PR Manager, HR.com
Media Contact
Jenna Watson Gudgel, HR.com, 877-472-6648 Ext: 145, jenna@hr.com
SOURCE HR.com