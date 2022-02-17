CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Plastics – is pleased to announce the addition of a new piece of high-performance plastic injection molding equipment - A Milacron Robo Shot Alpha SIB Series
Milacron Fanuc Robo Shot S150iB – High Precision Electric Injection Molding is the next generation of AI in injection molding machines, with higher precision for more reliable molding capabilities. The Robo Shot's proven performance makes it the perfect solution for molding environments that demand precise process control, high speed injection and consistent repeatability.
"The investment in this new piece of equipment expands our capacity to produce high volume, technically challenging parts for our customers," stated Rich Reed, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We aspire to become an invaluable customer resource in solving our customers' engineering challenges."
With no oil supply, filtration or disposal, the Robo Shot is an energy saving "green" machine that will help reduce operational and energy costs. It is engineered to reduce energy consumption by 50 to 80% with repeatable and precise cycles that are 5 to 50% faster compared with traditional hydraulic machines.
Performance Plastics specializes in high-performance injection molding thermoplastics featuring tight tolerances and thin-walled part geometries. The industries we serve include aerospace/defense, medical and industrial applications. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.performanceplastics.com.
Media Contact
Aileen G Crass, Performance Plastics, 1 5135081027, acrass@performanceplastics.com
SOURCE Performance Plastics