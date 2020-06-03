CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Performant Capital announced today that it has formed Dealer Holdings, a leading SaaS provider of marketing automation software and services primarily to automobile repair facilities and dealer service centers, through the acquisitions of MyShopManager and uNotifi. The businesses will continue to operate independently under their respective brands but share best practices across all functional areas.
Launched in 2015, MyShopManager provides a best-in-class marketing automation SaaS platform primarily for independent automobile repair shops seeking to increase customer acquisition and retention. MyShopManager's software allows users to employ customized multi-channel sales strategies across numerous mediums including email, PPC, SMS and direct mail. With a best-in-breed platform and a demonstrated ability to deliver ROI to its customers, MyShopManager has experienced rapid growth since inception. MyShopManager is headquartered in Tampa, FL. For additional information about MyShopManager, visit www.myshopmanager.com.
Founded in 2010, uNotifi provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that increases marketing performance primarily for franchise dealer service departments but also for automotive service centers. uNotifi's CRM platform increases customer retention and profits while reducing unproductive and costly inbound call volumes for its clients by identifying communication tendencies/preferences of car owners and reducing redundant messages, resulting in increased productivity and cost reductions. uNotifi has experienced impressive growth in recent years.
The combination of MyShopManager and uNotifi creates a fast-growing SaaS marketing automation platform serving both the franchise and independent auto service center channels. "MyShopManager and uNotifi are highly complementary businesses. By joining forces, we are creating a platform that significantly expands on the capabilities of both businesses, enabling us to better meet the needs of Dealer Holdings' clients in the automotive services sector," said Mike Ciaglia, Partner at Performant Capital. "Both businesses have a proven track record of success with experienced management teams and strong core values centered around delivering superior customer service. We are excited about what this partnership will bring to Dealer Holdings," added Jeff Dillon, Partner at Performant Capital.
The MyShopManager and uNotifi transactions closed simultaneously in March and mark the first two transactions completed by Performant Capital since launching in 2020. RF Investment Partners provided first lien debt and an equity co-investment to support the acquisitions and integration of the two businesses.
Dealer Holdings continues to look for best-in-class marketing automation services companies that would expand its geographic footprint and service capabilities. If you have an opportunity that might be an add-on acquisition candidate for Dealer Holdings, please contact Mike Ciaglia (mciaglia@performantcapital.com) or Chris McLaughlin (cmclaughlin@performantcapital.com).
About Performant Capital
Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant acquires businesses across SaaS, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services. With over 50 years of collective investing and operating experience in these sectors, Performant's principals seek opportunities where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information on Performant Capital can be found at www.performantcapital.com.
About RF Investment Partners
RF Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Chicago, provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $25 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, majority/minority recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine debt, alongside preferred and common equity, in both minority and majority positions. More information on RF Investment Partners can be found at www.rf-partners.com.
Press Contact
Chris McLaughlin
Partner
Performant Capital
cmclaughlin@performantcapital.com