CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performitiv, the world's leading provider of analytics and optimization solutions for learning leaders, today announced the hiring of talent industry leader Sara Chizzo as VP of Sales and Partner to lead and grow their rapidly expanding sales efforts. The company also announced the hiring of Chris LeBrun as Performitiv's new Director of Professional Services.
Both industry leaders join Performitiv during a period of high growth, highlighted by a round of growth equity funding earlier this year.
"Sara and Chris have spent their careers in the talent development trenches, innovating alongside leading learning organizations, bringing real thought leadership and real-world experience to client engagements. We're ecstatic to have them on board, helping our clients become world-class, data-driven learning organizations," said Performitiv CEO Kent Barnett.
Sara Chizzo has more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, with deep expertise in the talent development and measurement space, most recently Sales Director at learning solutions provider Fuse Universal. In her 10+ years with KnowledgeAdvisors, Sara was responsible for strategy development, new client acquisition, strategic client growth and sales management. Prior to joining KnowledgeAdvisors, Sara spent several years selling enterprise-wide learning solutions to Fortune 500 companies and managing a $10 million sales organization.
LeBrun comes to Performitiv with over 13 years of experience in the Talent Development space as a Human Capital strategist at companies like Gartner-CEB, Explorance and KnowledgeAdvisors, with a specific focus in measurement, analytics, executive and operational reporting, dashboard design and development. He is responsible for the strategy, build out and implementation of Performitiv's Net Impact System and new, highly customizable management reporting offerings.
In joining Performitiv, Sara and Chris will be reunited with an executive team that pioneered the field of modern learning analytics and talent optimization: Kent Barnett, Jeffrey Berk and Jeb Metric – former CEO, COO and CTO of KnowledgeAdvisors (acquired by CEB in 2014).
Known for bringing award-winning software, thought-leadership and methodology to the industry for nearly 20 years at KnowledgeAdvisors, Barnett, Berk and Metric recently launched Performitiv to radically re-envision the type of measurement and analytics offerings that meet the urgent needs of today's talent and learning leaders – helping them clearly demonstrate the value of their programs and optimize the impact of L&D investments.
"Nearly twenty years ago, we set out to help talent development and L&D leaders track and measure the impact of their programs with the best available technology and automation approaches at the time. The world has changed since then, and leaders require technology that is simpler, faster, more flexible, and more relevant than what is currently available on the market. They need an easier, more accurate way to demonstrate the value of their programs - using that data that actually means something to their organizations. Sara and Chris will help us deliver on that vision every day," said Barnett.
About Performitiv
At Performitiv, we help Fortune 500 companies and world-class learning organizations more effectively develop leaders, increase sales, improve onboarding and drive higher performing workforces - using data to dramatically improve the impact of their talent investments. We do that by providing our clients with the simplest, fastest, most flexible, learning analytics technology on the market, along with the strategic guidance they need to understand and optimize the impact of their programs at every level. Visit us online at performitiv.com
Media Contact
Richard B Sharp, The Sharp Agency, +1 (312) 498-1287, richbsharp@gmail.com
Jeffrey Berk, Performitiv, 312 307 5716, jeffrey.berk@performitiv.com
SOURCE Performitiv