MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the organizer of COMPLY, the largest Compliance, Risk, and RegTech event of its kind, announced the winners of the 2021 Kraken Awards in three categories: Compliance Trailblazer, Compliance Powerhouse, and Culture of Compliance. These highly-coveted Kraken awards, presented each year at the COMPLY conference and the client-exclusive workshop, celebrate the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of the industry's most innovative and committed compliance leaders and teams.
Matthew Shaw, Compliance Officer at Progressive Leasing, was named the Compliance Trailblazer during the COMPLY Summit event on May 20th. This award recognizes Shaw as a high-achieving senior compliance leader who has effectively helped his organization elevate its compliance function during the trials and tribulations presented by 2020 and the pandemic.
"It was really a team effort and I had a lot of help from everyone I work with," said Shaw. "We've done a lot and taken on some big projects, and I'm really looking forward to continuing to work with PerformLine in the future."
The Compliance Powerhouse award, a new addition to the Kraken Award lineup this year, was given to Jordan Smith, Vice President of Governance, Risk & Compliance at Even Financial. This award recognizes Smith as an individual who has demonstrated how compliance can be a positive motivator for deepening business relationships and instilling trust throughout an organization and with its partners. Even is a B2B fintech based in New York.
"Thanks to Jordan's leadership, compliance has continued to be a core competency and differentiator for Even Financial as its platform has evolved and scaled over the years," said Jasleen Lamba, Director of Client Success at PerformLine. "He has built a next-gen compliance operating system—which includes PerformLine—to support Even's operations, creating an executable compliance process for his team with the necessary tools in place."
The Culture of Compliance award, given out annually at the client-exclusive workshop, was given to Acima, recognizing its commitment to upholding a strong compliance culture throughout their organization. Over the past year, Acima has set exemplary standards in leadership, consistency, and commitment to compliance.
"Be it their focus on compliance for brand marketing on digital platforms and social media, or their agent performance across their calls and messages, Acima did not let the tough year slow them down," said Lamba.
ABOUT PERFORMLINE
PerformLine is a leading provider of compliance technology that empowers leaders with one platform to mitigate regulatory risk across major sales and marketing channels, including the web, calls, messages, emails, documents, and social media. PerformLine automates the path to discover, monitor, mitigate, and report on compliance risks and ensure brand safety. The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, monitoring, and archiving while providing clients with significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. Learn more at https://www.performline.com
ABOUT COMPLY
COMPLY, the longest-running Compliance, Risk, and RegTech event, brings together the most influential gathering of legal and compliance professionals, innovators, investors, and regulators from across the globe. COMPLY is focused on actionable takeaways for mitigating risk, maintaining brand safety, and meeting regulatory obligations for any company. COMPLY was named a "Can't-Miss RegTech Conference" and takes place each May. Learn more at https://COMPLYSummit.com
