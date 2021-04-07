BERKLEY, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly experienced periodontist, Dr. Keith Chertok, provides minimally invasive Piezosurgery® in Berkeley, CA to ease treatments such as tooth extraction, crown lengthening, and preparation for dental implants. Dr. Chertok has worked as a periodontist in Berkeley, CA for over 30 years, and prides himself on providing the most comfortable and advanced treatments in the industry.
Piezosurgery is a technique that gently cuts away bone to remove a tooth, prepare for bone grafting, lengthen the crown of the tooth, or prepare the jaw for a dental implant. While traditional methods require noisy, uncomfortable drills and burs, with Piezosurgery, Dr. Chertok uses ultrasonic vibrations to remove bone while keeping fragile soft tissues unharmed.
The Piezosurgery technique is more precise and predictable than traditional methods, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding soft tissues, membranes, and nerves. It is also more comfortable for the patient, allowing for less swelling, pain, and bleeding during the procedure, and a faster recovery time following the treatment. The level of accuracy, comfort, and rapid healing that Piezosurgery provides makes this method unlike anything else in the industry.
When someone elects to receive Piezosurgery to prepare for dental implants, Dr. Chertok can provide both the Piezosurgery treatment and the dental implant procedure. As a periodontist, Dr. Chertok specializes in the health of soft tissues and the placement of dental implants. He can replace one, several, or a full mouth of missing teeth with secure and comfortable dental implants. Dental implants mimic the look and function of natural teeth. Those that receive this life-changing treatment from Dr. Chertok report an improvement to their diet, and consequently their overall health, as well as a boost in confidence.
Those seeking a minimally invasive option for tooth extraction, crown lengthening, or dental implant preparation in Berkeley, CA can connect with skilled periodontist, Dr. Chertok, for a consultation.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Keith Chertok offers specialized periodontal care and dental implants to the Berkeley, CA area and beyond. For the last 30 years, he's offered minimally invasive techniques always implementing the most cutting-edge technology. He started his career graduating in the top five percent of his class from the New York University College of Dentistry before completing his specialty training in Periodontics and Implantology through University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). A leader in periodontics, he has taught at UCSF, the Dugoni School of Dentistry, and lectures across the country. For ten years he was also the attending periodontist in charge of periodontal education for new dental residents at the Veterans Hospital Healthcare System of Northern California at Mare Island. Among numerous other services, he offers single to full mouth dental implant transformations, revolutionary LANAP® laser gum disease treatment, and minimally invasive gum recession solutions. To learn more about Dr. Chertok or the services he and his specialized team offers, visit their website at http://www.berkeleyperiodontist.com or call 510-548-0150 to schedule a personalized consultation.
