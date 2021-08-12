MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ongoing effort to increase their data security, Perkuto, a leading provider of marketing automation services related to Marketo and Workato, is proud to announce they have completed their SOC 2 Type 1 Report, completed by A-LIGN. This report represents Perkuto's commitment to protecting user data and handling sensitive data with integrity and care.
With data breaches and cyber security attacks on the rise, ensuring rigorous data security is paramount. SOC 2 is an auditing report designed for service organizations that provides insight to stakeholders and users that a particular service is being offered securely. This procedure consists of checks to ensure data is securely managed, and that the proper controls are implemented to protect data. This report can help boost confidence in services offered by the service organization, and is often sought after by potential customers.
More specifically, the SOC 2 Type 1 reports on management's documentation of a service organization's system and the suitability of the design of controls, according to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The report takes a deep look into the controls in place, and reviews documentation, structure, and processes across these controls.
"Reviewing all our systems and processes shed some light on blind spots we had. We also have a systematic process to identify, assess and mitigate business risks across different departments."
-- Youcef Bouayad, COO and Co-Founder
Placing priority on increased data security and documentation plays a critical role in Perkuto's services. The SOC 2 Type 1 Report will provide peace of mind for potential and ongoing clients, and also ensure that data protection and documentation remains of the utmost importance. By taking the necessary steps to protect user data, Perkuto can continue to grow, learn, and provide the leading marketing operations services to its clients.
About SOC for Service Organizations
SOC for Service Organizations was developed by the American Institute of CPAs. SOC reports are intended to assist service organizations in building trust and confidence amongst their customers, and are performed by independent CPAs. There are three types of SOC's for service organizations, and each type is specific to the unique user needs - SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3.
About Perkuto
Perkuto, a top-rated marketing operations agency, helps enterprise and high-growth organizations expand marketing capacity, integrate anything with Workato, and implement Marketo best practices, so organizations can do more, faster. From advising on best practices to increasing campaign volume to resolving integration challenges, we help leading brands add marketing momentum, improve operational efficiency, and deliver predictable outcomes. Our deep expertise combined with our methodical process ensure projects are done right, on time, and on budget. Perkuto is an Adobe Platinum Partner with Marketo Engage Specialization and a Workato Gold Partner. Perkuto is based in Montreal with field offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit Perkuto.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.
