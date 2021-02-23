PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world-recording setting team at the Perlan Project today announced that it has launched PARTners, a newly formed consortium of leading scientists, meteorologists, test pilots and aviators from Stratodynamics Aviation Inc., AV Experts LLC and WeatherExtreme Ltd., dedicated to unlocking the most intriguing mysteries of the atmosphere. PARTners brings together expertise and cutting-edge aircraft resources to assist and support organizations such as universities, private companies and public institutions.
"Now, a global team of record-setting pilots, renowned meteorologists, aerospace engineers and logistics experts are at the ready to assist other organizations in their efforts to understand how the conditions in the upper layers of our atmosphere impact us and our planet," said Ed Warnock, chief executive officer, Perlan Project. "With data collection and climate science as one of our missions, the Perlan Project is pleased to join PARTners in this tremendous opportunity."
Delivering Science from the Stratosphere
PARTners brings innovative resources to organizations for use in research, atmospheric data collection and analysis, delivering reliable, high-altitude data that is unadulterated by an engine. Included in this is the use of the one-of-a-kind science platform, the engineless Perlan 2 space glider, the highest-flying, wing-borne, crewed, subsonic aircraft in history. In September of 2018, it set a world altitude record soaring past 76,000 feet in stratospheric mountain waves on Airbus Perlan Mission II.
"The Perlan project and its affiliates continue to be inspiration for our own aviation goals. We're very proud to be a member of this pioneering group and look forward to the further breakthroughs that it undoubtedly will bring," adds Gary Pundsack, chief executive officer, Stratodynamics Aviation Inc.
Additional PARTners resources include:
- AV Expert's Grob G-520 Egrett – one of the world's rare, largest fully composite manned aircraft with extremely high-aspect ratio wings. AV Expert LLC holds the record for the highest aerotow reaching an altitude of 47,100 feet;
- Stratodynamics Aviation Inc's HiDRON radio-controlled, high-altitude semi-autonomous glider which holds the altitude record for autonomous flight through Class A airspace at 34km (111,549 Feet); and,
- Atmospheric data collection and analysis from WeatherExtreme, Ltd., including stratospheric wave modeling and atmospheric/climate data collection during environmental events such as severe weather, tornadoes, hurricanes and polar vortex events.
To learn more about PARTners and its services, please contact:
Ed Warnock
Perlan Project
503-520-1155.
Media Contact
Suzanne Herrick, Fedoruk & Associates, Inc., +1 (612) 247-3079, suzanne@fedorukinc.com
SOURCE Perlan Project