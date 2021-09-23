ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies, a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, announces Perma-Liner Industries is now an exclusive distributor of GP Sewer Cam, a dependable, must-have tool for high-definition diagnosis, verification and documentation of all pipeline rehabilitation projects. The GP Sewer Cam allows operators to turn a jetter into a sewer camera by simply attaching the proprietary adapter to a jetter hose.
The GP Sewer Cam is produced and manufactured from 304 stainless steel in the United States, and at the heart of the device is the GoPro HERO camera that easily mounts to the front of the skid. Water jet-propelled, it can be configured to multiple jetter hose sizes, psi, and cfm. The Tier 2 inserted nozzle that comes with every GP Sewer Cam makes this possible, conforming to the customers' requested pressure and flow. Authorized by GoPro worldwide, the GP Sewer Cam works in standard pipe diameters of 6" to 18" and is used for F.O.G. (fats, oils, grease) problems, lateral root issues, bad taps, pipe damage, sinkholes and planning an informed cleaning schedule to name a few.
"We are thrilled to welcome GP Sewer Cam to our group and to add them to our range of distribution lines. Our passion for uniting our customers with trenchless solutions drives us to continuously explore brands that will meet our customers' needs for pipeline rehabilitation," states Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Waterline Renewal Technologies, Chris Duda. "Delivering robust, proven technology that is simple to use, requires minimal maintenance and provides instant answers on-site as operators can view footage while remaining in the field is vital for our customers' business."
The GP Sewer Cam connects to the free GoPro app and allows operators to automatically offload videos to a smartphone or tablet to view, text or email immediately from the job site. For an additional subscription of $49.99 per year, operators can automatically upload to the cloud with GoPro Plus, including no questions asked camera replacement, unlimited cloud storage and premium editing tools. Additional features include dual-LED flashlights with an effective range of 170 feet, sonde compatible and a 2-year warranty for the camera housing manufacturing defects, flashlight assembly and skid.
Waterline Renewal Technologies and its portfolio of brands is a leading provider of engineered products used in trenchless repair and rehabilitation of wastewater/stormwater infrastructure for municipal, commercial/industrial and residential applications, and provides a diverse range of products and services through its brands APM, LMK Technologies, Perma-Liner Industries, and LightRay. For more information, please visit waterlinerenewal.com.
About APM:
Since 1975, APM has produced high-quality products for sewer line repair and seamless manhole concrete pipe restoration. It is the foremost provider of spray-on coatings, manhole and larger diameter pipe rehabilitation solutions and anti-bacterial agents for corrosion prevention. The Permaform system and resourceful solutions make it easy to replace manhole concrete pipes without excavating and negatively affecting the area's structural integrity.
About LMK Technologies:
LMK Technologies is the leading provider for the municipal market that manufactures Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) technologies compliant with applicable ASTM standards, industry-leading products and proprietary fabricated equipment. Since 1993, LMK Technologies has provided all the training and equipment necessary for the successful installation of its products.
About Perma-Liner Industries:
Perma-Liner Industries (PLI) is the leading manufacturer and supplier of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation equipment and materials in North America, focused on the residential market. Since 1999, PLI has developed systems to rehabilitate existing sewer systems without excavation. PLI offers customizable Pull-In-Place and Inversion Lateral packages from basic to turn-key and ambient cures to a heat assist cure.
About LightRay:
LightRay manufactures state-of-the-art UV technology for the CIPP industry. This cutting-edge solution offers new opportunities for plumbers and contractors by significantly reducing the time and resources needed on the job site. Lowering both risk and cost with fast and high-quality results, LightRay ushers the trenchless industry into the 21st century.
