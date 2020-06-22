MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Permits.com®, a platform for contractors and do-it-yourselfers to research building requirements, has formed a partnership with construction technology company Boxabl® that offers an easy way for a buyer to determine whether one of Boxabl's living units can be placed on their property.
The partnership between Permits.com (www.permits.com) and Boxabl represents the launch of CodeComply™, powered by Permits.com. The partnership enables:
- Quick research into state codes, municipal codes, and zoning requirements.
- No-hassle applications for permits on behalf of property owners.
- Transparency into permits and inspection results.
"Safe, affordable housing is important. For many, the nuance of local building codes and zoning requirements makes it hard to achieve. Permits.com is uniquely qualified to solve this problem," said Ray Antonino, co-founder, and CEO of Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based Permits.com. "Boxabl customers have a trusted resource for knowing whether a Boxabl unit can be placed on their property and getting required permits if they can."
Boxabl's first product is the Casita™, a 375-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that sells for $49,500. The unit (also known as a granny flat) features a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom. These fire-resistant, hurricane-resistant, energy-efficient units — made of steel, concrete, and EPS foam — are stronger than traditional site-built homes.
"There are so many different building codes and permitting rules in every community. Now, through our partnership with Permits.com, our customers can easily get their code and permit questions answered," said Galiano Tiramani, business development manager at Las Vegas-based Boxabl. "The Permits.com CodeComply solution makes our customers happy and lightens the load on our end. It lets us focus on doing the best job we can to produce high-quality ADUs."
Within a year, Boxabl hopes to be producing one or two Casita units each day, Tiramani said. But it wants to stick to manufacturing and avoid dealing with codes, permits, and other site-related issues.
"The goal of our company is to dramatically reduce housing costs, and our partnership with Permits.com is helping us achieve that goal," Tiramani said.
About Permits.com
Permits.com® is a platform for contractors and do-it-yourselfers to research building requirements, apply for permits, validate projects are compliant, and access permitting insights anywhere in the U.S and Puerto Rico. CodeComply™ is an exclusive product of Permits.com, a registered trademark of FieldVine Inc., a South Carolina-based technology company with an extensive background in permitting and compliance software. Learn more at permits.com.
About Boxabl
Boxabl® is a new construction technology company that seeks to make upscale housing affordable to everyone. Their first product is the Casita™, a studio apartment that retails for $49,500 and can be placed anywhere. Boxabl buildings are made in a precision factory environment using new technology that allows for the rapid production of homes that are higher-quality and lower-priced than traditional alternatives. Learn more at boxabl.com.
