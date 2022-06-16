Perpetual Assets announces precious metals are back in stock.

After volatile supply lines and high premiums Perpetual Assets is happy to announce that its precious metals inventories are returning to normal levels.

Certain premiums have also come down and Perpetual Assets has very competitive prices.

Today equity markets crashed again another 3% and precious metals are green.

This is proving to be a great time to hold physical precious metals from Perpetual Assets in your portfolio.

Please call 888-281-2630 for live pricing or visit https://www.perpetualassets.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Will Lehr, Perpetual Assets, 8882812630, info@perpetualassets.com

 

SOURCE Perpetual Assets

