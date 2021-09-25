ALLIANCE, Neb., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Alliance, Nebraska, Perrin Manufacturing has digitally transformed their company with the successful implementation of the cloud-based Cetec ERP system. They now use Cetec ERP to manage their entire business; seeing daily improvements in both their production and purchasing department.
Perrin Manufacturing strives to make work environments more comfortable with their automotive HVAC systems. Their products help those working in cab enclosures to have the proper heating and air conditioning they need for a productive work climate. They've designed and produced systems in automotive, construction vehicles, tractors, agriculture vehicles, and more.
With a continual need to improve their products and their business processes, Perrin Manufacturing felt their old DBA manufacturing software just wasn't getting the job done. With cloud-based Cetec ERP software, they've been able to achieve a total web-based solution for inventory control, traceability, accounting and quality management.
"The DBA system was out of date and they were no longer going to provide any new updates for it," explained Jake Palmer, Accounting Manager for Perrin Manufacturing. "It wasn't cloud-based, it was kind of old school. We were looking for something new and more modern, always updating, and a company that could give us support all the time."
When Perrin Manufacturing began exploring their options for a new ERP, they knew they wanted it to be cloud-based to accommodate their employees who work remotely. They sought after more intuitive software that was both manufacturing-friendly and inventory-friendly. Perrin Manufacturing liked that Cetec ERP was a lower-cost, modern web-based alternative to price-heavy and outdated providers like NetSuite. In fact, Perrin Manufacturing looked at both the Cetec ERP system and NetSuite, and ultimately found that Cetec could do everything NetSuite could do without the hefty price tag.
Training Perrin's employees to use Cetec ERP was a smooth process, and every department including purchasing, sales, production, warehouse management, etc was able to easily transition to the new system. Shop floor manufacturing operators learned how to track work orders on the shop floor, streamlining their processes and providing more management visibility. Cetec ERP now forms the backbone of Perrin Manufacturing's day-to-day business. Because the inventory is all in real time, employees at Perrin have improved their productivity overall.
"We're always evolving as a company, coming up with new products and new prototypes, and with Cetec we're able to build out a new part and Bill of Materials for it. Having a "waterfall" breakdown of all the parts and how those are spread out through a work order really helps that process." - Jake Palmer, Accounting Manager at Perrin Manufacturing
