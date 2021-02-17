AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc ("Personify"), the market-leading provider of technology solutions for associations, nonprofits and events organizations, announced today the launch of a new certification program for event management professionals globally through its Personify A2Z Events solution, which is the leading trade show, conference and event management solution that powers more than 1,600 events annually.
The pandemic has created unique challenges for event organizers as many events had to cancel or pivot to virtual experiences. With so many events paused or retooling for 2021, there is a strong need for education and certification.
The A2Z Events Certification Program was developed for event professionals by event professionals and industry partners to assess mastery of skills for professionals using the A2Z Events platform. The program includes live and on-demand seminars, self-paced course work, readiness tools and online meetups with the education team and other industry professionals to prepare for the certification.
"We have never before seen such a dramatic impact and revolution to the events industry," said Roger Price, General Manager of A2Z Events. "Event professionals have had to adapt and learn new technology and approaches to succeed in event execution. I am excited our clients will now have the opportunity to be recognized for their deep understanding of our solutions and the events business. The entire team at Personify is dedicated to our clients' success in 2021 and beyond."
Beginning in March of 2021, Personify A2Z Events clients will be able to enroll in this free program. Additional certifications will be rolling out in mid-2021. Learn more.
About Personify
A trusted solution that allows for infinite possibilities, Personify is the technology foundation that provides insights to maximize engagement and deliver value across every interaction with members, donors, volunteers, attendees, exhibitors and more. For over 20 years, Personify has been a trusted partner to over 20,000 associations, nonprofits, show organizers and constituent focused organizations—helping them improve insights, optimize operations, increase revenue and drive productivity. For more information, visit http://www.personifycorp.com.
