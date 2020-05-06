AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global outsourcing leader, Personiv, has been named as one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces of 2020. Based on anonymous employee surveys, Personiv was chosen as a Best Workplace because of their employee engagement programs, unique company culture and deep focus on taking care of their people – with 100 percent of surveyed employees saying they were "engaged by the work they do for the company."
Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the full list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, high-level employee engagement and stellar benefits. Personiv's final rank of 98/100 places them as one of the top organizations on the list for this year.
"When it comes to the core cultural pillars here at Personiv, taking care of our people is key to the way we work and the exceptional quality we provide to our customers. We know that engaging our employees with an outstanding company culture and creating a working environment that centers on our most important asset, our people, is what will continue to guide us as we provide the best outsourcing services in the industry," David Lesniak, CEO of Personiv, said.
In an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Personiv employees answered questions that investigated the core aspects of their company culture; elements of the working environment; compensation and work-life balance; opportunities for professional growth; and their perception of leadership's investment in their success. Of those surveyed, 100 percent agreed that "the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource".
"It's critical that we foster an environment that puts our people first, both personally and professionally," Lesniak said. "We are proud to know that our employees consider Personiv's workplace one of the very best in the nation, and we're excited to continue to develop and improve the initiatives that have made that possible. In our employee survey, the most common word used to describe our culture was 'rewarding' and I am humbled to see that this sentiment is shared by our incredible team members."
