- Revenue: $1.1 billion for fourth quarter; $4.5 billion for fiscal year - Diluted EPS: $(4.89) for fourth quarter; $(4.17) for fiscal year due to one-time non-cash impairment charge - Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.55 for fourth quarter; $2.16 for fiscal year - Operating Cash Flow: $186 million for fourth quarter; $626 million for fiscal year - Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $179 million for fourth quarter; $542 million for fiscal year - Bookings: $1.2 billion (1.1x book-to-bill) for fourth quarter; $6.1 billion (1.4x book-to-bill) for fiscal year - Fiscal year 2021 guidance issued