CHANTILLY, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
"We finished our fiscal year by delivering yet another quarter of strong performance," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "The health and safety of our dedicated employees is our top priority while remaining focused on supporting our customers' missions and driving value for our shareholders. I am incredibly impressed by the resiliency, creativity and compassion of our workforce. We rose to the COVID-19 challenge and continued to deliver in new, safe and innovative ways. This led to results that exceeded the high end of our revenue, earnings and free cash flow conversion expectations. Our strong business development efforts combined with this dedication ensure we are well positioned for fiscal year 2021 and beyond."
Summary operating results (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions, except margin and per share data)
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Revenue
$
1,099
$
1,094
$
4,504
$
4,030
(Loss) income before taxes
(884)
(13)
(730)
112
Operating Margin
(80.4)
%
(1.2)
%
(16.2)
%
2.8
%
Net (loss) income
(789)
(19)
(676)
72
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS)
(4.89)
(0.12)
(4.17)
0.44
Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Measures*:
Revenue
$
1,099
$
1,094
$
4,504
$
4,274
Adjusted Net Income
89
89
352
329
Adjusted EBITDA
182
207
778
760
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.6
%
18.9
%
17.3
%
17.8
%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
0.55
0.54
2.16
2.00
* Amounts presented under the heading "Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Measures" for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are presented on a pro forma basis as if Perspecta was formed on April 1, 2017. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. See Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information.
On May 31, 2018, Perspecta became an independent company through consummation of the spin-off by DXC Technology Company (DXC) of its U.S. Public Sector Business (USPS) and merger of USPS with Vencore Holding Corp. (Vencore HC) and KGS Holding Corp. (KGS HC). To aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparisons, Perspecta presents pro forma financial information that reflects the USPS, Vencore HC and KGS HC financial information on a combined, pro forma basis as if the mergers had taken place on April 1, 2017. In addition, Perspecta provides adjusted, non-GAAP results that exclude costs directly associated with the spin-off and mergers and the ongoing integration process. The tables in "Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release present pro forma adjustments and provide reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP results.
Fourth quarter summary results. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $1.1 billion, up slightly compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and down 2.4% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decline in revenue compared to the third quarter was primarily due to approximately $15 million in revenue recorded in the third quarter that had been anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter.
Loss before taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $884 million, compared to $13 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in loss before taxes is primarily due to the $796 million non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets due to the U.S. Navy's decision not to award us the re-compete of the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract.
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased from (1.2)% to (80.4)% year-over-year. Net loss was $789 million, or $4.89 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income was $89 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, which was flat year-over-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $182 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, down 12% compared to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019; adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 18.9% to 16.6% over the same period. Adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $0.55, up 2% compared to adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Fiscal year summary results. Revenue for fiscal year 2020 was $4.5 billion, an increase of 12% compared to fiscal year 2019, and an increase of 5% compared to pro forma revenue of fiscal year 2019. The increase compared to prior year was driven by net growth on existing contracts and new business wins.
Loss before taxes for fiscal year 2020 was $730 million, compared to income before taxes of $112 million for fiscal year 2019. The decline is primarily due to the $796 million non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets due to the U.S. Navy's decision not to award us the re-compete of the NGEN contract.
Operating margin for fiscal year 2020 decreased from 2.8% to (16.2)% year-over-year. Net loss was $676 million, or $4.17 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income was $352 million for fiscal year 2020, which was up 7% compared to pro forma adjusted net income for fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $778 million for fiscal year 2020, up 2% compared to pro forma adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019; adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from pro forma 17.8% to 17.3% over the same period. Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2020 was $2.16, up 8% compared to pro forma adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019.
Segment operating results (unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Defense and Intelligence segment revenue of $759 million increased 3% compared to revenue for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to new business wins and growth on existing programs. Civilian and Health Care segment revenue of $340 million decreased by 4% compared to revenue for the same period of the prior year due to the end of the NASA Agency Consolidated End-User Services (ACES) contract and other program wind downs.
Defense and Intelligence adjusted segment profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to 13.7% from 14.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Civilian and Health Care adjusted segment profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to 12.1% from 13.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Total adjusted segment profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to $145 million from $159 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and depreciation and amortization excluding acquisition-related intangibles amortization decreased $11 million.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Defense and Intelligence segment revenue of $3.1 billion increased 10% as compared to pro forma segment revenue from the prior year, primarily due to new business wins and growth on existing programs. Civilian and Health Care segment revenue of $1.4 billion decreased by 4% as compared to pro forma segment revenue from the prior year due to the end of the NASA ACES contract and other program wind downs.
Defense and Intelligence adjusted segment profit margin for fiscal year 2020 increased to 14.7% from pro forma 13.6% in fiscal year 2019. Civilian and Health Care adjusted segment profit margin for fiscal year 2020 decreased to 11.0% from pro forma 14.4% in fiscal year 2019. Total adjusted segment profit for fiscal year 2020 increased to $610 million from pro forma adjusted segment profit of $592 million in fiscal year 2019.
Cash management and capital deployment
Perspecta generated $186 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Quarterly adjusted free cash flow was $179 million, or 201% of adjusted net income. During the quarter, Perspecta used $24 million to make required debt payments and returned $30 million to shareholders, including $10 million as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program and $20 million in share repurchases.
For fiscal year 2020, Perspecta generated $626 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $542 million of adjusted free cash flow, or 154% of adjusted net income. During the year, Perspecta used $93 million to make required debt payments and returned $103 million to shareholders, including $38 million in dividends and $65 million in share repurchases.
As of March 31, 2020, Perspecta had $147 million in cash and cash equivalents, $700 million of undrawn capacity in its revolving credit facility, and $2.6 billion in total debt, including $247 million in finance lease obligations.
On May 21, 2020 the Perspecta Board of Directors declared that Perspecta will pay a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on July 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2020. Payment of future quarterly dividends is subject to Board approval.
Contract awards
Contract awards (bookings) totaled $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x. New business awards constituted approximately 56% of the total awards in the fourth quarter. Book-to-bill exceeded 1.0x for each of the last three quarters and totaled 1.4x for fiscal year 2020. Included in the quarterly bookings were the following single-award prime contracts:
- United States Department of Labor Contract. Perspecta was awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer for operations and maintenance support of the enterprise general support system. The program, which represents new work for the company, has a one-year base period with six one-year option periods and a potential value of $277 million.
- United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Contract. Perspecta has been awarded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Data Center Services program from the Office of the Chief Information Officer's Infrastructure and Operations Office. The program, which represents new work for the company, was awarded under the General Services Administration IT-70 contract vehicle. It has a one-year base period with four one-year option periods and a potential value of $134 million.
- NGEN EUH Extension. Perspecta received a four-month, $62 million extension to the current NGEN contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy to continue providing end-user hardware services. With this extension, Perspecta will deliver various end-user hardware services through July 2020, providing additional time for the orderly transition of those services to the NGEN-R End User Hardware (EUH) contract.
- Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Contract. Perspecta received a follow-on task order award to continue work on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Virtual Data Center Prime contract to host and improve efficiency of Medicare Part A and Part B Common Working File claims processing. The task order has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and a potential value of $36 million.
Perspecta's backlog of signed business orders at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $13.3 billion; funded backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.0 billion.
Forward guidance
The table below introduces fiscal year 2021 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion (as a percentage of adjusted net income). The table below provides information about the estimated financial impact of the network component of the existing NGEN contract (NGEN SMIT), for which we are under contract through December 31, 2020. All forward-looking non-GAAP measures exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring, separation, transaction and integration-related costs; mark-to-market changes associated with pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; and other non-recurring items. Perspecta is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the excluded items. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.
Measure
Fiscal Year 2021
NGEN SMIT Information
Guidance
Estimated NGEN SMIT
Perspecta excluding Estimated
Revenue (millions)
$4,260 - $4,410
~ $600
~ $3,660 - $3,810
Adjusted EBITDA
15.0% - 16.0%
~ 0.5%
~ 15.5% - 16.5%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$1.90 - $2.03
~ $0.30
~ $1.60 - $1.73
Adjusted Free Cash
100+%
~ 100%
~ 100%+
John Kavanaugh, Perspecta CFO, commented, "We are pleased to have exceeded all of our financial targets in fiscal year 2020. We continue to demonstrate a consistent track record of execution. Our fiscal year 2021 guidance reflects our expectations of continuing to deliver on our commitments."
Due to the mission-critical nature of the majority of our business, substantially all of the services we provide to our government customers have been considered essential services, which has allowed them to continue. Therefore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and liquidity were immaterial in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. However, we have experienced and expect to continue to experience certain disruptions in our operations and impact to our workforce and subcontractor workforce due to illness, quarantines, shelter-in-place orders, closures of our facilities, closures of our customers' facilities and other restrictions or government actions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to monitor the situation, to assess further possible implications to our operations, supply chain and customers, and to take actions in an effort to mitigate adverse consequences. Our fiscal year 2021 guidance above accounts for a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic of approximately $75 million in revenue and $20 million in operating income.
Conference call
Condensed Consolidated Combined Statements of Operations
(preliminary and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
1,099
$
1,094
$
4,504
$
4,030
Costs of services
853
817
3,460
3,043
Selling, general and administrative
73
74
303
300
Depreciation and amortization
91
116
374
330
Impairment charges
796
—
796
—
Restructuring costs
13
7
17
10
Separation, transaction and integration-related costs
26
22
85
106
Interest expense, net
32
37
137
121
Other expense, net
99
34
62
8
Total costs and expenses
1,983
1,107
5,234
3,918
(Loss) income before taxes
(884)
(13)
(730)
112
Income tax expense (benefit)
(95)
6
(54)
40
Net (loss) income
$
(789)
$
(19)
$
(676)
$
72
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(4.89)
$
(0.12)
$
(4.17)
$
0.44
Diluted
$
(4.89)
$
(0.12)
$
(4.17)
$
0.44
Selected Condensed Consolidated Combined Balance Sheet Data
(preliminary and unaudited)
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
147
$
88
Receivables, net
513
484
Other receivables
45
92
Prepaid expenses
81
141
Other current assets
101
73
Total current assets
887
878
Property and equipment, net
307
368
Goodwill
2,671
3,179
Intangible assets, net
1,193
1,466
Other assets
347
192
Total assets
$
5,405
$
6,083
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
89
$
80
Current finance lease obligations
111
137
Current operating lease obligations
39
—
Accounts payable
218
246
Accrued payroll and related costs
142
91
Accrued expenses
385
396
Other current liabilities
73
64
Total current liabilities
1,057
1,014
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
2,283
2,297
Non-current finance lease obligations
136
168
Deferred tax liabilities
114
171
Other long-term liabilities
458
271
Total liabilities
4,048
3,921
Commitments and contingencies
Total shareholders' equity
1,357
2,162
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,405
$
6,083
Selected Condensed Consolidated Combined Statements of Cash Flows
(preliminary and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions)
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(789)
$
(19)
$
(676)
$
72
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
91
116
374
330
Impairment charges
796
—
796
—
Net periodic benefit cost
70
26
62
26
Share-based compensation
2
4
23
11
Deferred income taxes
(59)
25
(55)
8
Gain on sale or disposal of assets, net
5
—
(18)
(25)
Restructuring charges
13
7
17
10
Other non-cash charges, net
5
17
12
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Receivables, net
48
24
97
102
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25
(3)
63
(25)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
34
5
14
(18)
Deferred revenue and advanced contract payments
(11)
2
(35)
(11)
Income taxes payable and liability
(40)
(42)
(46)
(22)
Accrued restructuring
—
(2)
(1)
(4)
Other assets and liabilities, net
(4)
8
(1)
7
Net cash provided by operating activities
186
168
626
462
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
—
(265)
(312)
Extinguishment of Vencore debt and related costs
—
—
—
(994)
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
—
77
25
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(6)
(14)
(17)
(26)
Payments for outsourcing contract costs
(1)
(4)
(5)
(11)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7)
(18)
(210)
(1,318)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on long-term debt
(24)
(88)
(93)
(170)
Proceeds from debt issuance
—
—
—
2,500
Payments of debt issuance costs
(1)
—
(4)
(46)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
25
—
200
50
Payments on revolving credit facility
(25)
—
(150)
(50)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(31)
(48)
(141)
(172)
Repurchases of common stock
(20)
(16)
(66)
(59)
Repurchases of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations
—
—
(2)
(1)
Dividend to DXC
—
—
—
(984)
Dividends paid to Perspecta shareholders
(10)
(8)
(38)
(25)
Transfers to Parent, net
—
—
—
(88)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(86)
(160)
(294)
955
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted
93
(10)
122
99
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of period
128
109
99
—
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period
221
99
221
99
Less restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other current assets
74
11
74
11
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
147
$
88
$
147
$
88
Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To aid investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the combined businesses of USPS, Vencore HC and KGS HC, Perspecta is including certain pro forma financial information that combines the stand-alone USPS and Vencore HC and KGS HC financial information as if the acquisition had taken place on April 1, 2017. These pro forma results include Vencore HC and KGS HC results for the period from April 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018 and assess the impact of interest, depreciation and amortization, recurring elements of pension income, and other costs as if the spin-off and mergers had occurred at the beginning of the period. Perspecta is also including adjusted, non-GAAP results that exclude costs directly associated with the spin-off and mergers and the ongoing integration process.
The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Perspecta management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors regarding Perspecta's results of operations as they provide another measure of Perspecta's profitability and ability to service its debt and are considered important to financial analysts covering Perspecta's industry.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, diluted EPS or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Perspecta's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently than similarly named measures reported by other companies. In addition, using non-GAAP measures may have limited value as they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on reported financial results and cash flows. When analyzing Perspecta's performance, it is important to evaluate each adjustment in the reconciliation tables and use adjusted measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, GAAP measures.
Pro Forma Revenue (Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
4,030
Historical Vencore revenue (a) (b)
244
Pro forma revenue
$
4,274
Notes:
(a)
Revenue prior to the May 31, 2018 mergers is from the most closely corresponding reporting periods, which is April 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
(b)
In this and all subsequent tables, financial data for "Vencore" includes the combined results of Vencore HC and KGS HC.
Pro Forma and Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income, and Diluted EPS (Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, separation, transaction and integration-related costs, mark-to-market adjustments to the pension and other post-employment benefit programs, stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also exclude acquisition-related intangible amortization.
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net income (loss)
$
(789)
$
(19)
$
(676)
$
72
Income tax expense (benefit)
(95)
6
(54)
40
Interest expense, net
32
37
137
121
Depreciation and amortization
91
116
374
330
EBITDA
(761)
140
(219)
563
Historical Vencore (a)
—
—
—
29
Effects of Spin-Off and Mergers
—
(4)
—
3
Impairment charges
796
—
796
—
Restructuring costs
13
7
17
10
Separation, transaction and integration-related costs
26
22
85
106
Pension actuarial and settlement losses
72
35
72
35
Share-based compensation
2
4
23
11
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
(33)
—
Separation related cost
34
3
37
3
Adjusted EBITDA
182
207
778
760
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)
16.6
%
18.9
%
17.3
%
17.8
%
Depreciation and amortization (c)
(91)
(116)
(374)
(342)
Amortization of acquired intangibles (c)
54
68
206
174
Interest expense, net
(32)
(37)
(137)
(141)
Adjusted earnings before taxes
113
122
473
451
Income tax expense (d)
24
33
121
122
Adjusted net income
$
89
$
89
$
352
$
329
Adjusted diluted EPS (e)
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
2.16
$
2.00
Notes:
(a)
Represents pro forma results associated with Vencore HC and KGS HC for the period from April 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018.
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue for both quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as the ratio of pro forma adjusted EBITDA to pro forma revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
(c)
Represents pro forma depreciation and amortization and pro forma amortization of acquired intangibles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, updated for the final valuation of intangibles.
(d)
Represents income tax expense utilizing an adjusted effective tax rate that adjusts for non-GAAP measures including: transaction costs, integration costs, and tax add backs for non-deductible prior-merger goodwill amortization. Adjusted effective tax rates are approximately 21% and 27% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and approximately 26% and 27% for fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
(e)
Represents adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares on a diluted basis of 162.29 and 164.82 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares on a diluted basis of 162.72 and 164.82 million for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Perspecta defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and software, and adjusted for certain items, such as (i) payments on finance lease obligations, (ii) business acquisitions, dispositions, and investments, (iii) restructuring payments, (iv) payments on separation, transaction and integration-related costs, (v) the impact arising from the initial sale of accounts receivables under the Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement, and (vi) other non-recurring payments.
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
186
$
168
$
626
$
462
Historical Vencore (a)
—
—
—
14
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(6)
(14)
(17)
(26)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(31)
(48)
(141)
(172)
Payments on restructuring, transaction and integration-related costs
30
30
91
142
Initial sale of qualifying receivables
—
—
(17)
—
Adjusted free cash flow
$
179
$
136
$
542
$
420
Notes:
(a)
Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are pro forma, representing results associated with Vencore HC and KGS HC for the period from April 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018.
Segment Operating Results (Unaudited)
Perspecta delivers IT, mission, and operations-related services across the U.S. federal government through two reportable segments—Defense and Intelligence, which provides services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and other DoD agencies; and Civilian and Health Care, which provides services to the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Health and Human Services, as well as other federal civilian and state and local government agencies. The following tables summarize reportable segment profit and reconciliation of reportable segment profit to income before taxes:
Selected Segment Measures (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(in millions)
Defense and
Civilian and
Total
Defense and
Civilian and
Total
Revenue
$
759
$
340
$
1,099
$
739
$
355
$
1,094
Segment profit
$
98
$
40
$
138
$
107
$
48
$
155
Non-GAAP adjustments (a)
6
1
7
3
1
4
Adjusted segment profit
$
104
$
41
$
145
$
110
$
49
$
159
Segment profit margin
12.9
%
11.8
%
12.6
%
14.5
%
13.5
%
14.2
%
Adjusted segment profit margin
13.7
%
12.1
%
13.2
%
14.9
%
13.8
%
14.5
%
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(in millions)
Defense and
Civilian and
Total
Defense and
Civilian and
Total
Revenue
$
3,101
$
1,403
$
4,504
$
2,587
$
1,443
$
4,030
Add: Historical Vencore
—
—
—
230
14
244
Adjusted revenue (b)
$
3,101
$
1,403
$
4,504
$
2,817
$
1,457
$
4,274
Segment profit
$
444
$
152
$
596
$
331
$
196
$
527
Non-GAAP adjustments (a)
11
3
14
51
14
65
Adjusted segment profit
$
455
$
155
$
610
$
382
$
210
$
592
Segment profit margin
14.3
%
10.8
%
13.2
%
12.8
%
13.6
%
13.1
%
Adjusted segment profit margin
14.7
%
11.0
%
13.5
%
13.6
%
14.4
%
13.9
%
Notes:
(a)
Non-GAAP adjustments include non-operating net periodic pension benefit, and certain separation-related and other costs.
(b)
Adjusted results represent non-GAAP financial measures, and it should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Note that amounts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are pro forma and that results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of Reportable Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Total profit for reportable segments
$
138
$
155
$
596
$
527
Not allocated to segments:
Share-based compensation
(2)
(4)
(23)
(11)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(54)
(68)
(206)
(165)
Impairment charges
(796)
—
(796)
—
Restructuring costs
(13)
(3)
(17)
(4)
Separation, transaction and integration-related costs
(26)
(22)
(85)
(106)
Interest expense, net
(32)
(37)
(137)
(121)
Other unallocated, net
(99)
(34)
(62)
(8)
(Loss) income before taxes
$
(884)
$
(13)
$
(730)
$
112