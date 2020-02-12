Perspecta announces financial results for third quarter of fiscal year 2020

- Revenue of $1.13 billion up 5% year-over-year - Diluted earnings per share up 43% year-over-year; adjusted diluted EPS up 17% - Bookings of $1.6 billion (book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x; trailing-twelve-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x) - Raising fiscal year 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion