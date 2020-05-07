CHANTILLY, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it renewed its accreditation to evaluate cloud-based solutions for federal government agencies as a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). Perspecta is one of fewer than 40 accredited assessors in the United States with this capability.
In order to maintain its 3PAO status, Perspecta underwent a rigorous assessment conducted by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) to verify the company's technical competence according to FedRAMP requirements and compliance with international standards. Successful completion of the requirements was acknowledged via A2LA certificate number 3825.01. A2LA is an independent accreditation body that performs competency and independence assessments of 3PAOs as part of the FedRAMP program.
"With the federal government growing more focused on utilizing and migrating to FedRAMP certified services, this accreditation validates our commitment to delivering the quality solutions our customers can rely on," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta Inc. "As a long-standing 3PAO, we look forward to leveraging our expertise in cloud migration and cybersecurity to partner and consult with our government customers along every step of their cloud modernization journeys."
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. Under the Security Assessment Framework, 3PAOs are required to be accredited by A2LA in order to be recognized by the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO).
Perspecta received the original accreditation to become a FedRAMP 3PAO in June 2013.
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.