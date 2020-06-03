CHANTILLY, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded an Other Transaction Agreement from the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to deliver the Army Training Information System (ATIS). The four-year, fixed-price award represents new work for the company with a total potential ceiling value of $237 million.
The award is for Phase II of the ATIS program and includes the development, integration, delivery, operation and maintenance of an enterprise capability for Army training and education information. The Perspecta solution will consolidate 28 legacy systems, implement proven processes and migrate data into a single-entry, integrated, cloud-based system. This will provide the Army with a real-time understanding of combat readiness with reduced cost and complexity.
"As a leader in digital strategy and transformation, we are committed to bringing the most innovative solutions to our customers in order to enable mission success," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of the defense business group at Perspecta. "This award is a testament to our success during Phase I of the program, and we look forward to bringing this new capability to life in support of the Army's readiness goals."
Perspecta successfully completed Phase I of the ATIS program in 2019 where the company delivered a prototype of its ATIS solution, which included Fox, a commercial-off-the-shelf software from Britannica Knowledge Systems. The Fox Training Management System is deployed in another Army command and in multiple enterprises where training is critical to the mission.
