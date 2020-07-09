CHANTILLY, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been named an enterprise-wide ITIL® 4 Foundation accredited training organization (ATO).
ITIL is an industry-standard framework for developing, managing and supporting IT services based on industry best practices. Certifications are available for individual IT professionals, and entire IT teams can benchmark their performance and efficiencies against industry standards. As an ATO, Perspecta will be able to provide training and certification to its nearly 14,000 employees as well as government and commercial customers.
"This accreditation marks an incredible achievement for the team, and positions us at the forefront of service management across the entire ITIL 4 service delivery framework," said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president, offerings and solution development at Perspecta. "The ATO certification extends our ability to train our already highly capable workforce in cloud, digital transformation and IT managed services practices to help our customers reduce cost, accelerate service delivery, reduce risks and optimize resources."
The accreditation was issued by PeopleCert, a global leader in the assessment and certification of professionals and organizations and was received in May 2020. PeopleCert is an approved examination institute for AXELOS®, which is responsible for developing, enhancing and promoting several best practice frameworks and methodologies used globally by professionals working primarily in IT service management, project, program and portfolio management and cyber resilience.
