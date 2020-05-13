CHANTILLY, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been named public sector Application Platform Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.
Perspecta was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the public sector. Specifically, Perspecta was recognized for its HealthConcourse solution that supports the public sector health industry. HealthConcourse is a standards-based, open technology-driven digital health platform built to connect health care data producers, consumers, services and storage, in a highly scalable, cloud-agnostic infrastructure. At its core, HealthConcourse improves health care for patients and providers by amalgamating disparate data sets to make current and historic health records interoperable and more accessible.
"Red Hat's technology gives our HealthConcourse solution true portability across the hybrid and multi-cloud landscape, bringing health exchange capabilities to where the customers need it most," said Bill Lovell, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's health business group. "We thank Red Hat for this recognition as public sector Application Platform Success Partner of the Year and look forward to a long-standing, continued collaboration in delivering successful cloud migrations and digital transformations to government customers."
Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat's open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.
"Perspecta is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, public sector sales, Red Hat. "We look forward to our continued relationship with Perspecta and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their customers."
